Is Red Sox legend David Ortiz grand marshal of Boston Marathon 2023? Understanding what the role entails

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, also nicknamed "Big Papi," was recently named the grand marshal of the Boston Marathon 2023.

The 127th Boston Marathon will be held on April 17. As part of the grand marshal duties, Ortiz will travel to Hopkinton for the race, where he will make a speech before the 30,000 runners make their way down Boylston Street.

After his speech is over, David Ortiz will make his way to the Boston Marathon finish line, where he will meet the finishers as grand marshals before him have done. Ortiz is the perfect choice for grand marshal this year due to his rousing speech which united Boston on April 15, 2013, after the bombings that shook the nation.

He will ceremoniously guide the field of participants along the course, starting from Boylston Street. He will also arrive at the finish line just before the champion breaks the tape.

The organizers also said that Ortiz represents the spirit and strength of Boston, both on and off the field. This led to him being selected as the grand marshal of the Boston Marathon 2023.

David Ortiz's MLB career

Ortiz is one of the greats of baseball. He was a 10-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger award winner. He is also one of the greatest hitters of all time. Ortiz was a three-time World Series Champion in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

He had a batting average of .286 with a total of 2,472 hits. Ortiz also had 541 home runs in his career and batted for a total of 1,768 runs. He is indeed a legend in the world of baseball.

