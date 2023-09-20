Is Ronald Acuna Jr. on pace for 40-40? Braves MVP contender edging closer to historic season

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves breaks records every single time he takes the field. The star slugger became the first MLB player to register 60 Stolen Bases in history.

He is on pace for a 40-40 season as he needs one home run to join the club that features some of the biggest names in MLB history. He has registered 39 home runs and 67 SB in 2023.

Acuna Jr. got closer to the feat after he hit two home runs against the Phillies during the Braves' second game of the series on September 19. He is also just one homer shy of becoming the first player with a 40-60 season in MLB history.

“When you hear those kinds of things, you almost set it as a goal,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “But now that we’re here, I didn’t think I’d be in this situation.”

Will a 40-40 season guarantee an NL MVP award for Acuna Jr.?

Acuna Jr. is on pace for his best season for the NL East champions and his record-breaking output might land him the NL MVP award. Though a certain Mookie Betts stands in his way for the prestigious title.

However, if Acuna Jr. reaches the landmark 40-40 club, he will make a strong bid for the prestigious award. Former Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco was the first player to do this feat in the 1988 season and he was joined by Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, and Alfonso Soriano as the only members of this club.