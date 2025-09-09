“Is Ronald Acuna Jr. still happy?” - MLB analysts question Braves’ $100,000,000 superstar’s role change and trade potential since return from injury

Even though they are out of contention this year, the Atlanta Braves have gotten themselves embroiled in drama after the team decided to move former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. to the bottom half of their lineup. Acuna, signed to an eight-year, $100,000,000 contract, has been in a slump since returning from the Injured list due to a strain in his right calf last month.Before he was placed on the 15-day IL, Acuna was hitting at .306 for the season with 26 RBIs and 14 home runs, walking 17.6% of his plate appearances, and had a 78% better wRC+ than the rest of the league. But he went 13-for-57 in August and has just one hit this month, which has dropped his batting average for the season to just .272.Acuna was moved from the leadoff position to the #3 hole in July. After his slump in August, the club tried to change things around for him with a go at the leadoff position against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field last week. After that didn't bring any results, he was demoted to the #6 and #7 positions for the games against the Seattle Mariners and Monday's home game against the Cubs.As per Greg Amsinger of the MLB Network, Ronald Acuna Jr., currently in the seventh year of his contract, might be a trade candidate for the team in need of a rebuild.&quot;He's got a club-friendly contract,&quot; Amsinger said. &quot;It's so club-friendly, you wonder if [Ronald Acuna's] still happy with it. He's gonna make next year $17 million. They have two club options for $17 million. If you wanted to trade Ronald Acuña Jr., you would get a haul in return for Ronald Acuña Jr.&quot;Brian Snitker slammed for demoting Braves' star with own decision loomingFanSided's Mark Powell was vocal in his criticism of the Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker for demoting Ronald Acuna Jr. Snitker is rumored to be heading for retirement at 69 years of age.&quot;While Braves fans may not have much to root for at this juncture, if this truly is Snitker's final month in charge, he's treating it just like any other — by sending a message to his star player in the midst of a slump,&quot; Powell wrote.&quot;No one is tougher on Acuña Jr. than himself, and by moving him down in the lineup two days in a row, Snitker is taking unnecessary shots at a player who is just trying to get healthy again.&quot;The Braves will miss the postseason for the first time in eight seasons. They are in desperate need of a rebuild and need their superstars to be in the best of health and form ahead of the 2026 season.