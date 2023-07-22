Is the San Diego Padres game facing a rain delay? Weather update, expected start time, and more

The San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers nearly got two full innings before being forced off the field. The game is under a rain delay, with the Tigers leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

The grounds crew brought the tarp on the field with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. When play resumes, it will start with Padres pitcher Jackson Wolf pitching to Tigers hitter Zack Short.

DraftKings Network @DKNetwork MLB WEATHER ALERT: Today's game between the Padres and the Tigers is currently in a rain delay.

This is Wolf's debut, so there is no doubt that he is itching to get back out there. He will have to wait as the weather makes its way out of Detroit. There are some severe storms in the area at the moment.

Word on when play will resume has yet to be heard. Both teams will have to wait out the weather. If the weather does not clear up, the game can be canceled, and a doubleheader will be announced later on.

It has been raining on the San Diego Padres all season

Nobody could have expected the Padres to look like they do this season. They generated so much hype in the offseason with the signing of Xander Bogaerts and the return of Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego is 47-51 on the season. They are fourth in the National League West, 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. But not all is lost, as plenty of games are to be played.

The Padres are only six games out of the final NL wild-card spot. They still have time to turn this thing around and get competitive.

While they have been a disappointing team, do not count this team out. They have far too much talent in their lineup to keep playing at the level they have been.

