"Is this seat taken?" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dons white dress at lavish Manhattan dinner

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her summer break to the fullest. After her trip to Mexico, she returned to support Skenes in his latest outing against the LA Dodgers at PNC Park. She was then spotted rocking a beautiful white dress at a lavish dinner with her friends in Manhattan, New York.

Dunne uploaded the images from Sunday night on Instagram with the caption:

"Is this seat taken?"

Dunne won her maiden NCAA title in gymnastics with the LSU Tigers and then signed a deal with Passes.com, which helped her move to the No. 2 spot on On3's list of highest NIL-earning college athletes, behind Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

While Dunne has been busy making a name for herself among the best in the business, Paul Skenes is not too far behind. He has delivered on the initial promise that prompted the Pirates to select him as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Skenes helped the LSU Tigers claim their seventh NCAA baseball title last year. Now, he's throwing searing fastballs to some of the best hitters in the league.

Skenes is 3-0 for the season with a 3.00 ERA, 38 Ks and 1.00 WHIP.

Olivia Dunne was all praise for Paul Skenes after his MLB debut with the Pirates

Dunne was present at PNC Park alongside Skenes' friends and family on May 11 to experience his dream debut for the Pirates organization.

After a successful outing, Skenes and his entourage were all smiles as the Pittsburgh crowd applauded the 22-year-old's strike-throwing ability. Reflecting on the outing and voicing praise for Skenes in an interview with Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Olivia Dunne said:

"I had some nerves at first, but I’ve kind of channeled that into excitement. I just have the most confidence in him ever. Seriously, there’s nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud.”

Expand Tweet

Skenes will make his next start in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

