Is Seth Lugo playing tonight? Health update on Padres starting pitcher

Seth Lugo is being activated from the 15-day injured list by the San Diego Padres to pitch against the San Francisco Giants. This divisional game is of massive importance to both teams and the Padres are thrilled to have Lugo back in action. Lugo has been out with a calf injury since May and the team hopes he comes back with the same form he had before he was hurt.

So far in 2023, Lugo has an ERA of 4.10, which is slightly above his career average. Now that he has returned, he will be on a mission to lower that statistic and help his team win. He could be a huge asset for the Padres starting rotation which needs to be great to be successful.

The San Diego Padres announced Lugo's return to the lineup via Twitter.

The Giants' offense has proven to be formidable in recent weeks, and Lugo will need a good outing to shut them down. If he can hold them to just a few runs, he will put his team in a great position to win.

Seth Lugo's return could be exactly what the San Diego Padres need

The Padres have failed to live up to the lofty expectations set before them, in part due to injuries. They have a star-studded roster, but it doesn't matter if they are unable to stay on the field. Seth Lugo is not a star, per se, but his availability does boost the Padres' chances. They need depth across the board, but nowhere is more important than at pitcher.

After losing in dramatic fashion yesterday, the Padres will be playing to protect their reputations.

"Mike Yastrzemski sends a shot into McCovey Cove" - MLB Network

Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. may be the two players in the spotlight, but a great performance from Seth Lugo could be the real game-changer.

