Is Shohei Ohtani on HR pace to break Aaron Judge's record? Angels superstar's hot start to the season examined

As the 2023 All-Star Break draws to an end, Shohei Ohtani leads the entire MLB with 32 home runs. While the stud's campaign has been brilliant, many are wondering if it will be enough to make history.

Appearing in 89 of the Los Angeles Angels' 91 games this season, Shohei Ohtani has been unstoppable. In addition to his home run poise, the 28-year-old leads the league in triples, OPS, and SLG. Additionally, he has put forth another strong season on the mound, amassing a 7-4 record and an ERA of 3.32 in 17 starts.

Last season, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees made history when he blasted 62 home runs on the season. The sum was enough to beat the previously-held single-season home run record of 61, set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis THERE IT IS!! NUMBER 62!! AARON JUDGE STANDS ALONE WITH THE 7TH MOST HOME RUNS EVER HIT IN A SINGLE SEASON!! HISTORY!!

However, Judge has been on the injured list since an outfield play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4. Although the star had an AL-best 19 home runs at the time of his injury, he is now out of contention after spending over a month on the sidelines.

In theory, if Shohei Ohtani keeps hitting the way that he has, he is on track to record 57 home runs on the season. This is based on the 0.35 home runs per game average that the Los Angeles Angels superstar has put up on the season.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander SHOHEI OHTANI HITS HOME RUN #32 BEFORE THE ALL-STAR BREAK!!





Ballparks play another, crucial factor. Yankee Stadium is known to be the most hitter-friendly ballpark in baseball, while Angel Stadium is more middle of the road. The confines of his home field represent another obstacle standing between Ohtani and even more history.

Never discount Shohei Ohtani

While it is true that mathematically, Ohtani will struggle to surpass Judge's record, it is well within the realm of possibility. Every game, Shohei Ohtani reminds fans why he is considered one of the best players in the world.

The Angels have 72 games left in their schedule, and Ohtani needs exactly 30 home runs to tie Aaron Judge's single-season record. With 63 home runs on the season, Ohtani will become the unchallenged home run king.

