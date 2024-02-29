Is Shohei Ohtani married? A glimpse into Japanese superstar's personal life away from media fanfare

Shohei Ohtani has been captivating fans with his mesmerizing gameplay ever since making his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels. Despite the Dodgers star's widespread stardom, Ohtani has been able to keep the attention away from his personal life for the most part.

The 29-year-old took his fans by surprise on Thursday when he announced he had married a Japanese woman. However, he kept the identity of his partner a secret.

Shohei Ohtani made the announcement via his Instagram account, asking fans for their support in a new journey with his anonymous life partner along with his adorable dog Decoy.

“The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married. The two of us (and our dog) will support each other and we hope to move forward together with all of our fans,” Shohei Ohtani wrote in Japanese.

Ohtani has urged the media to respect his privacy and refrain from 'conducting unauthorized interviews' regarding his partner after making the announcement. The Japanese superstar will reveal more information about her in an interview on March 1.

Shohei Ohtani remains tight-lipped about his rumored previous relationship

Ohtani announced his marriage just a couple of days after his Dodgers debut in spring training. However, the Dodgers superstar was rumored to be dating softball athlete Kamalani Dung previously.

She rose to prominence after clinching gold at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. But neither Dung nor Ohtani made any comments on the rumors of their possible association.

