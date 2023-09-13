Is Shohei Ohtani playing today? Angels phenom misses 10th straight start, available off bench

The Los Angeles Angels have left Shohei Ohtani off the starting lineup for the tenth straight game, but he could play off the bench. His season was turned upside down when he tore his UCL, which prevented him from pitching for the rest of the season. Since then, he has also been dealing with an oblique injury that has kept him out of action entirely.

His manager, Phil Nevin, has been rather insistent that Ohtani will make a return to action soon, but it keeps being pushed. With only a few weeks left in the season, it is somewhat surprising he even attempts to return. The MVP award is all but locked up for him already and his team cannot make the postseason. His passion for the game is truly shining through.

Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register shared the detailed Angels lineup, showing that Shohei Ohtani is available off the bench.

"Andrew Wantz is starting a bullpen game for the Angels" - Jeff Fletcher

The same Jeff Fletcher also shared comments from Phil Nevin, who acknowledged the frustrations of the fanbase.

"I know fans come to see him, especially when we’re at home. I get that frustration. Absolutely. When this started, nobody thought it was a big issue" - Phil Nevin

Shohei Ohtani has been out longer than expected, and it is starting to feel like there is no end in sight.

Will Shohei Ohtani start again this season?

With two weeks left in the MLB season, time is running out for the Japanese phenom to make his return. The fact that he is available off the bench is a good sign he will start once again.

This could conceivably be his last season with the Los Angeles Angels, so it makes sense that he wants to return. His tenure ending with an injury would be a dissapointing end to a brilliant six years.