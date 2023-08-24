Is Shohei Ohtani's season over? Angels phenom diagnosed with torn UCL

Shohei Ohtani's MLB season may be over after being diagnosed with a torn UCL following the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. The Angels management announced the disappointing news to fans that Ohtani will not be pitching again for the rest of the season.

The two-way star was the starting pitcher for the Angels in the first game of the series but had to be pulled out early after experiencing some discomfort. After the game, the LA manager said that it was due to arm fatigue and that there was nothing wrong. Ohtani then started the second and third game as the designated hitter.

However, it has now been confirmed that he has a torn UCL, which is an injury to the elbow, and he will not pitch for the remainder of the season. It's not yet known whether he will need to undergo surgery on his elbow. but tests are still being done by the team's medical staff.

Mike Trout joins Shohei Ohtani in IL

On the same night that Shohei Ohtani was diagnosed with a torn UCL, the Los Angeles Angels also lost Mike Trout to injury once again.

It has no doubt been one of the worst nights of the the season for the Angels, getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds and also losing their two biggest stars to injury.