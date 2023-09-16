Is Shohei Ohtani's Anaheim stint over? Angels two-way phenom clears out locker at clubhouse with surgery imminent 

Shohei Ohtani seems to have emptied his entire locker from the Los Angeles Angels clubhouse. As reports suggest, he has only left back a few things, taking with him all his essentials. The Halos management has not made any comment on the incident.

Shohei Ohtani's shoes and personal belongings, especially gifts received from friends and other close ones, were seen to be missing. In the things that were left, were a few Angels tee-shirts, a bottle of cologne and two bags including his Seattle All-Star duffle bag.

Ohtani was dealing with a torn UCL after leaving the game against the Cincinnati Reds early last month. His agent Nez Balelo had predicted that he would need "some kind of procedure." The Japanese superstar remained in the lineup as a batter even though it's unlikely that he will pitch in some time.

Ohtani was removed before the first game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles last Monday. He was there for the batting practice, but after a few clumsy swings, he slunk into the clubhouse. The 29-year-old has been absent from the lineup for almost two weeks now.

After the news about Shohei Ohtani's locker being cleared broke out Angels phenom was spotted at an Airport in Japan.

Is Shohei Ohtani finally moving away from the Angels?

After this particular incident, even though there is a lot to suggest that the generational player is finally leaving the Los Angeles Angels, it is still unclear about his forthcoming free agency.

Shohei Ohtani and his team might have decided to get the procedure early to get into fitness for the following year.

In that case, the DH's 2023 season is over. Ohtani will end with a .304 average, 95 RBIs and 44 home runs as a batter, and 10-5 record on the mound as a starting pitcher.

The Japanese sensation is likely heading towards his second AL MVP in three years.