"Is this a sign?" "Snell is a Yank" - Fans believe Blake Snell is joining Yankees after old interview drops on Aaron Judge foundation's page

Pitcher Blake Snell is one of the top remaining free agents of this offseason. The defending NL Cy Young champion, Snell has kept fans guessing about his ultimate destination for the 2024 season.

With a big contract for him expected, Snell's San Diego Padres were never going to be able to afford him. As such, many predict the list of Blake Snell contenders to be limited to MLB teams with very deep pockets.

One such team is the New York Yankees, who seem intent on locking down a big-name pitcher after losing out on Japanese stud Yoshinobu Yamamoto. On January 5, a video surfaced that got Yankees fans even more hopeful for a deal between their team and Snell.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"From 2022 Leadership Clubhouse MC- @Snellzilla4 dropping some knowledge about building up teammates (& friends) when they are struggling. Remind them who they are when things are going well! Check out this and other sessions in our Leadership Library" - ALL RISE Foundation

A video posted by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's ALL RISE Foundation has fans reeling. The post featured some motivational words from Snell that were spoken in 2022. Given the current circumstances, some Yankees fans think that the post might be a suggestion that Snell and Judge could soon be teammates.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Snell went 14-9, posting a league-best 2.25 ERA with the San Diego Padres. As such, the Washington State-native was awarded the second Cy Young Award of his career. His first came in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the Yankees, an arm like Snell's is likely exactly what GM Brian Cashman is looking for. Despite offering some $300 million to Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of his debut in MLB, the 25-year-old decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving Cashman and the Yankees slightly embrassed and all the more desperate for elite starting arms.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Blake Snell can belong to any team for the right price

After his last Cy Young-winning season in 2018, the Rays extended Snell to a five-year contract worth $50 million as a 26-year old. Now, with markedly more MLB experience, Blake Snell will be asking for some serious money.

Although the Yankees probably have the requisite cash reserves, signing Snell will mark a sacrifice. Whether or not ALL RISE has given Snell a nod or not in their recent post, or if they are hinting at a possible deal, remains to be seen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.