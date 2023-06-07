Is Vanessa Hudgens marrying Cole Tucker? Hollywood A-lister expresses desire to begin a family with MLB player

Cole Tucker is a baseball player for the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. Vanessa Hudgens is a famous actress and singer known mostly for Disney's High School Musical series. They have been in a relationship for quite some time now and are probably looking to get married soon.

The fact that Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are getting ready for marriage was first revealed by a source in the new issue of US Weekly. It stated:

"They both want a family now and that's what's driving them toward getting married [soon]." (via USmagazine.com)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa Hudgens, who is currently 34, feels that Cole Tucker, 26, will become a great father to their children. The two officially got engaged in December 2022 after more than three years of dating together.

Regarding their love life, Cole Tucker stated:

"I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her. But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is." (via USmagazine.com)

Vanessa Hudgens also stated the following:

"He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more." (via USmagazine.com)

Notably, Vanessa Hudgens dated Zac Effron and Austin Butler before she met Cole Tucker.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens's relationship timeline

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first met each other in a Zoom Meditation group during the Covid-19 lockdown. They were first linked in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. The couple made their red carpet debut at the AFI Fest premiere of Netflix's Tick, tick...BOOM! on November 10, 2021. The couple went on a vacation to Paris at the end of 2022.

On February 2023, People confirmed that Tucker and Hudgens are officially engaged. In May 2023, Vanessa Hudgens appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. There, she talked about how their wedding plans are going on and how they are eagerly waiting to get married to each other.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker should finally get married even as he carries on his professional responsibilities with the Colorado Rockies.

Poll : 0 votes