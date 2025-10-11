Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz dons pink bikini top on romantic boat ride with Astros All-star

Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes is enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, after proposing to her to be his girlfriend in May in front of the entire crowd at Daikin Park.On Friday, Paulina shared a photo from their scenic boat ride, in which she is wearing a netted pink bikini top with a chic Panama hat. Paredes, wearing a white shirt, is in sunglasses.&quot;5M con mi amorcito🥰❤️ Te amo muchote,&quot; she captioned the post. English translation: 5M with my love🥰❤️ I love you big boy&quot;Paulina's Instagram storyEarlier in May, Paredes utilized Daikin Park's big screens to ask Paulina to be his girlfriend. Paulina shared the moment in which Paredes is holding a bouquet. She wrote in the caption:&quot;God be with us.&quot;Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina is a Mexican entrepreneur from Navojoa, Sonora. Ever since the regular season ended, the duo has been sharing moments from their offseason, including a beach outing in Florida where Quiroz wore a cheetah-printed bikini, and a dinner at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Miami to celebrate their four-month anniversary.Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina's heartfelt message after Astros missed postseasonFor the first time since 2016, the Astros won't play in October after their season ended with the regular season, where they went 87-75.Paredes, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade involving Kyle Tucker, had a solid season going before a hamstring injury sidelined him for two months. Before the injury, he batted .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 94 games.After they fell short of achieving one of the three AL wildcard spots, Paulina shared a photo from the field with a message to acknowledge the hard work put in by the third baseman.&quot;Proud of you and everything you gave this season🧡⚾️&quot; she wrote. &quot;It was months of effort, dedication, good moments and also great challenges, but in each one you showed how great you are on and off the field. Thank you for allowing me to join you in this special experience, for every game and every shared emotion. You did amazing my love🙏❣️ I love you so much! 😘❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostParedes is expected to return healthy for the 2026 Spring Training. In the meantime, he is enjoying time with Paulina.