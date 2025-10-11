  • home icon
  • Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz dons pink bikini top on romantic boat ride with Astros All-star

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 06:39 GMT
Isaac Paredes
Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz dons pink bikini top on romantic boat ride with Astros All-star. Credit: Paulina/Instagram

Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes is enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, after proposing to her to be his girlfriend in May in front of the entire crowd at Daikin Park.

On Friday, Paulina shared a photo from their scenic boat ride, in which she is wearing a netted pink bikini top with a chic Panama hat. Paredes, wearing a white shirt, is in sunglasses.

"5M con mi amorcito🥰❤️ Te amo muchote," she captioned the post. English translation: 5M with my love🥰❤️ I love you big boy"
Paulina&#039;s Instagram story
Paulina's Instagram story

Earlier in May, Paredes utilized Daikin Park's big screens to ask Paulina to be his girlfriend. Paulina shared the moment in which Paredes is holding a bouquet. She wrote in the caption:

"God be with us."

Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina is a Mexican entrepreneur from Navojoa, Sonora. Ever since the regular season ended, the duo has been sharing moments from their offseason, including a beach outing in Florida where Quiroz wore a cheetah-printed bikini, and a dinner at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Miami to celebrate their four-month anniversary.

Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina's heartfelt message after Astros missed postseason

For the first time since 2016, the Astros won't play in October after their season ended with the regular season, where they went 87-75.

Paredes, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade involving Kyle Tucker, had a solid season going before a hamstring injury sidelined him for two months. Before the injury, he batted .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 94 games.

After they fell short of achieving one of the three AL wildcard spots, Paulina shared a photo from the field with a message to acknowledge the hard work put in by the third baseman.

"Proud of you and everything you gave this season🧡⚾️" she wrote. "It was months of effort, dedication, good moments and also great challenges, but in each one you showed how great you are on and off the field. Thank you for allowing me to join you in this special experience, for every game and every shared emotion. You did amazing my love🙏❣️ I love you so much! 😘❤️"
Paredes is expected to return healthy for the 2026 Spring Training. In the meantime, he is enjoying time with Paulina.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

