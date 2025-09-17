Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz rocks cheetah-printed bikini on sunny Florida beach outing with Astros star

As Kyle Tucker made his way to Wrigley Field in the offseason, third baseman Isaac Paredes was part of the trade package heading the other way. Since joining the Astros, Paredes has wasted no time in endearing himself to his new fans.
Finishing the first half with a .259 batting average, 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, Paredes deservedly earned his second career All-Star selection. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old has been forced to spend pretty much the entirety of the second half on the sidelines, after picking up a hamstring injury shortly after the mid-season break.
While his teammates are currently in the midst of a series agaisnt the Texas Rangers at home, Paredes and his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, headed off to Florida to enjoy the final few days of summer to the fullest.
On Tuesday, Quiroz took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her trip to the Sunshine State via her story. In the images, she was pictured soaking up the sun in a cheetah-printed bikini, while Paredes sported a floral shirt.
Just like Paredes, Quiroz also hails from the state of Sonora in Mexico. Paredes was born in Hermosillo, which is about a four hour drive from Quiroz's hometown of Novojoa.
When not at the ballpark cheering for her boyfriend, Paulina Quiroz spends her time running her own beauty and cosmetics business, known as "Pau Beauty".
Isaac Paredes and his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, headed out to celebrate their "four-month anniversary" on Friday
On Friday, September 12, Isaac Paredes and Paulina Quiroz headed out to the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Miami, as they celebrated their four-month anniversary.
Soon after they arrived for their date, Isaac Paredes took to Instagram to share a snap alongside his partner via his story.
The Nusr-Et Steakhouse is owned by popular celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, popularly known on social media as "Salt Bae".
Having opened his first restaurant in his home country of Turkey in 2010, Gökçe has since transformed his business into a global brand. Alongside the one that Paredes and Quiroz visited in Miami, Gökçe now has steakhouses in cities such as London, Milan, New York and Dubai.