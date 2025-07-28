"Tyrese Haliburton can talk all he wants" - Ex-MLB exec says Astros can't push for Isaac Paredes, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena & others' quick return

With key players such as Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez out with injuries, the Houston Astros are in a tough spot at the moment. The absence of such influential players was especially apparent over the weekend, as the two-time World Series champions were swept away at home by the struggling Athletics.

Heading into a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, Astros fans will hope for the trio mentioned above to make a prompt return and help their team get back to winning ways. Former executive David Samson, however, explained why rushing the injured stars back to the field would be an ill-advised move for the Astros. He said on Monday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson":

"You cannot bring the player back soon, you cannot bring the player back early, because then the re-injury is going to be worse than the injury." [4:46]

To support his point, Samson cited Tyrese Haliburton's injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, where he persisted in playing despite struggling with a calf strain. As it turned out, an Achilles injury in the first quarter forced Haliburton off the court in the crucial game.

"Tyrese Haliburton can talk all he wants that his Achilles tear had nothing to do with his calf injury, and had nothing to do with the fact that he played when he shouldn't have been played because he's such a winner. It's not the case, atleast from what doctors have told me over my entire career," Samson added.

"You cannot bring a player back early, they're going to hurt something else, or they're going to hurt what hurts more than it would need to be hurt if you just had them miss the right amount of time to get back to par," he concluded.

Astros fans will be hoping important trades can help them avoid the fate of Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers

With some of their most important players out with injury, the Houston Astros faithful will be hoping the franchise's front office can secure some good deals ahead of the imminent trade deadline to offer the roster the supplementation it desperately requires.

San Francisco Giants v Houston Astros - Source: Getty

At the moment, such trades appear extremely necessary to ensure the Astros do not suffer the same fate as the Indiana Pacers, who ended their season in heartbreak after superstar Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury at the most crucial of times.

