MLB insider reveals Astros’ trade deadline plans amid Yordan Alvarez’s absence and Ronel Blanco injury

The Houston Astros are in a good position in the American League, but it could lead to a tough decision. MLB insider Joel Sherman is already thinking about the Astros when it comes time for the trade deadline.

Ad

Injuries to Yordan Alvarez and Ronel Blanco leave the team with some holes. Sherman discussed the plans for the Astros on MLB Network on Tuesday and thinks he knows what they intend to do.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm gonna start with the Astros because I'm kinda sure what they are gonna do. Which is, they are over .500, they are in the race, and the AL isn't going to get away from them. Their owner, Jim Crane, has always been definitive that he doesn't believe in rebuilding.

"The team has made the playoffs eight straight years, and I think they will go for it again. But I'm fascinated because if you look at it from 10,000 feet, they have six starting pitchers on the injured list that might not come back this year," Sherman said.

Ad

Sherman thinks the Astros are going to be agressive, but added that things could change depending on the offers they get.

"What's there, Hunter Brown is real good, Framber Valdez is real good, but they don't have depth there. They dont have lefty hitting, and their one good lefty hitter, Yordan Alvarez might be out for a while longer.

Ad

"They don't have a deep farm system, and the core of this great run here is either gone or aged out. I wonder what they'll look like 1/3 of the season from now in six or seven weeks. Will they have to think about something else, and if they did, what can they do," he added.

Ad

Astros GM gives Yordan Alvarez injury update

Dana Brown is the GM of the Houston Astros and he might have to make tough decisions at the trade deadline. Before a game in late May, Brown was speaking to reporters and gave an update on Yordan Alvarez.

"Because all the inflammation and fluid was gone, we were able to see that he has a 60% healed, very small fracture in his hand. He's relieved, because he knows that's it.

Ad

"Right now, we're in the position where we're hoping that he's back in the near future. I think it could be soon because it has started to heal. He's actually feeling better," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Astros will need a healthy Yordan Alvarez to make a postseason run, but he could have new teammates after the trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More