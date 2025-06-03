MLB insider reveals Astros’ trade deadline plans amid Yordan Alvarez’s absence and Ronel Blanco injury

The Houston Astros are in a good position in the American League, but it could lead to a tough decision. MLB insider Joel Sherman is already thinking about the Astros when it comes time for the trade deadline.
Injuries to Yordan Alvarez and Ronel Blanco leave the team with some holes. Sherman discussed the plans for the Astros on MLB Network on Tuesday and thinks he knows what they intend to do.
"I'm gonna start with the Astros because I'm kinda sure what they are gonna do. Which is, they are over .500, they are in the race, and the AL isn't going to get away from them. Their owner, Jim Crane, has always been definitive that he doesn't believe in rebuilding.
"The team has made the playoffs eight straight years, and I think they will go for it again. But I'm fascinated because if you look at it from 10,000 feet, they have six starting pitchers on the injured list that might not come back this year," Sherman said.
Sherman thinks the Astros are going to be agressive, but added that things could change depending on the offers they get.
"What's there, Hunter Brown is real good, Framber Valdez is real good, but they don't have depth there. They dont have lefty hitting, and their one good lefty hitter, Yordan Alvarez might be out for a while longer.
"They don't have a deep farm system, and the core of this great run here is either gone or aged out. I wonder what they'll look like 1/3 of the season from now in six or seven weeks. Will they have to think about something else, and if they did, what can they do," he added.
Astros GM gives Yordan Alvarez injury update
Dana Brown is the GM of the Houston Astros and he might have to make tough decisions at the trade deadline. Before a game in late May, Brown was speaking to reporters and gave an update on Yordan Alvarez.
"Because all the inflammation and fluid was gone, we were able to see that he has a 60% healed, very small fracture in his hand. He's relieved, because he knows that's it.
"Right now, we're in the position where we're hoping that he's back in the near future. I think it could be soon because it has started to heal. He's actually feeling better," he said.
The Astros will need a healthy Yordan Alvarez to make a postseason run, but he could have new teammates after the trade deadline.