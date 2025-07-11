"My boy Furph got knocked out" - Tyrese Haliburton shouts out Pacers following Indiana's 16-pt comeback to beat Cavaliers in Summer League 

The NBA Summer League is underway and Tyrese Haliburton is cheering for his team. On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-115.

Ad

RayJ Dennis led the team with 26 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Dennis took on the challenge of the Cavs' defense and shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. Quenton Jackson helped Indiana with his 24 points, three assists and two steals off the bench. Jackson was even more efficient as he only missed two of his 10 shot attempts.

6-foot-7 big man Enrique Freeman had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Freeman took advantage of his "free" shots from the charity stripe and made 75 percent.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the game, Haliburton highlighted the contributions from his teammates.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"RayJ hoopin, Q hoopin, Enrique clutch free throws, my boy Furph got knocked out. Head Coach Yacob 1-0, we move #YesCers," the Pacers star posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haliburton is expected to miss the 2025-26 season because of a torn Achilles tendon, team president Kevin Pritchard confirmed on Monday.

“He will not play next year though. We would not jeopardize that now. Don’t get any hopes up that he will play,” Pritchard told the media.

During the 2025 playoffs, he had one of the best performances and led the Pacers to the NBA Finals. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists on 46.3 percent from the field.

Ad

The newest Houston Rockets star comments on what makes Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers special

The Achilles injury that Tyrese Haliburton sustained in the Finals against the OKC Thunder cut ended an excellent playoff run.

The newest member of the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant, commended the Pacers star. According to Durant, the team becomes special with how Haliburton gets his teammates involved.

Ad

"What I love about Indy too, and what I think is an underrated factor, like Tyrese kicks the ball ahead," Durant said in the latest episode of Mind the Game podcast (7:34). "He doesn't dribble across halfcourt every time … The center hands him the ball and he kicking it ahead no matter who it is."

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton, as a natural point guard, the two-time All-Star makes sure to find his teammates in the right spots. And when there's a fastbreak opportunity, he'll push the pace and teammates for open shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More