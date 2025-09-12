Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz styles in white maxi dress as the Astros star marks their milestone with a date at Salt Bae Miami

Having joined the Houston Astros in December 2024 as part of the trade involving Kyle Tucker, infielder Isaac Paredes has not taken long to establish himself as a fan favorite at Daikin Park. The 26-year-old was excellent in the first half of the season, batting .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, earning himself his second All-Star selection. However, a right hamstring injury he sustained on July 19 has frustratingly forced him to miss pretty much the entirety of the second half. Through all the highs and lows of the season so far, Paredes' partner, Paulina Quiroz, has been a constant source of support for the third baseman. On Friday, the couple headed to the popular Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Miami, to celebrate their four-month anniversary. Soon after they arrived for their date, Isaac Paredes shared a snap alongside Paulina Quiroz via his Instagram story. In the image, Paredes was pictured sporting a smart white shirt and black trousers, alongside a pair of trendy white sneakers, while Quiroz styled a white maxi dress with matching white sandals. Screenshot of Isaac Paredes' Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@isaacparedes99 IG Stories)The Nusr-Et Steakhouse is owned by renowned Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, who is also popularly known by his social media alias &quot;Salt Bae&quot;. Having opened his first restaurant in 2010, Gökçe has since established his steakhouse into a global luxury brand, with establishments in cities such as New York, London, Milan and Dubai, alongside Miami. He also boasts extraordinary popularity on social media, boasting over 52 million followers on Instagram. Isaac Paredes' girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, runs her own business back home in MexicoJust like Isaac Paredes, his girlfiend, Paulina Quiroz, also hails from Mexico. Paredes was born in Hermosillo, which is about a four hour drive from Quiroz's home town of Novojoa, both of which are located in the state of Sonora. Though a lot of her time is spent traveling to the various ballparks in the country to cheer for her boyfriend, Paulina Quiroz also manages to find time to run her own beauty and cosmetics brand, named &quot;Pau Beauty&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLooking at the brand's Instagram handle, it appears Quiroz's business has been operational since January 2024.