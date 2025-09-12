  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz styles in white maxi dress as the Astros star marks their milestone with a date at Salt Bae Miami

Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz styles in white maxi dress as the Astros star marks their milestone with a date at Salt Bae Miami

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:58 GMT
Isaac Paredes with his partner, Paulina Quiroz (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@isaacparedes99 IG Stories)
Isaac Paredes with his partner, Paulina Quiroz (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@isaacparedes99 IG Stories)

Having joined the Houston Astros in December 2024 as part of the trade involving Kyle Tucker, infielder Isaac Paredes has not taken long to establish himself as a fan favorite at Daikin Park.

Ad

The 26-year-old was excellent in the first half of the season, batting .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, earning himself his second All-Star selection. However, a right hamstring injury he sustained on July 19 has frustratingly forced him to miss pretty much the entirety of the second half.

Through all the highs and lows of the season so far, Paredes' partner, Paulina Quiroz, has been a constant source of support for the third baseman.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Friday, the couple headed to the popular Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Miami, to celebrate their four-month anniversary. Soon after they arrived for their date, Isaac Paredes shared a snap alongside Paulina Quiroz via his Instagram story.

In the image, Paredes was pictured sporting a smart white shirt and black trousers, alongside a pair of trendy white sneakers, while Quiroz styled a white maxi dress with matching white sandals.

Screenshot of Isaac Paredes&#039; Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@isaacparedes99 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Isaac Paredes' Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@isaacparedes99 IG Stories)

The Nusr-Et Steakhouse is owned by renowned Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, who is also popularly known by his social media alias "Salt Bae".

Ad

Having opened his first restaurant in 2010, Gökçe has since established his steakhouse into a global luxury brand, with establishments in cities such as New York, London, Milan and Dubai, alongside Miami. He also boasts extraordinary popularity on social media, boasting over 52 million followers on Instagram.

Isaac Paredes' girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, runs her own business back home in Mexico

Just like Isaac Paredes, his girlfiend, Paulina Quiroz, also hails from Mexico. Paredes was born in Hermosillo, which is about a four hour drive from Quiroz's home town of Novojoa, both of which are located in the state of Sonora.

Ad

Though a lot of her time is spent traveling to the various ballparks in the country to cheer for her boyfriend, Paulina Quiroz also manages to find time to run her own beauty and cosmetics brand, named "Pau Beauty".

Looking at the brand's Instagram handle, it appears Quiroz's business has been operational since January 2024.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications