Astros pundit highlights major upside of Nolan Arenado, evaluates Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes' roles with the potential arrival from Cardinals

The Houston Astros were on the verge of completing a trade deal for Nolan Arenado last December, but the third baseman exercised a no-trade clause in his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to block the move. The Astros pivoted by signing Christian Walker in the free-agent market. They also brought in Isaac Paredes as part of the trade deal that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB sportscaster Brett Chancey explained how Nolan Arenado would be a good addition to the Astros roster amid reports that they have reopened trade talks with the Cardinals for the 10-time Gold Glove winner.

He pointed out that signing Arenado will ensure the team has a strong core of superstar players, including Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez, for the next three seasons.

Brett Chancey is the co-host of the "Locked On Astros" podcast. He offered his reaction to the rumors regarding the Astros trying to renegotiate a deal to bring in Arenado during the show on Sunday.

"I think adding someone like Nolan Arenado would be solid," Chancey said (29:37). "A point that you might want to think of is, if they do sign Arenado, then they have Arenado, Walker, Paredes, Altuve, Pena and Yordan, all of them through 2027.

"You have a core of guys that will be here that long. They've got three more rock-solid seasons together, '25, '26 and '27, which would not be bad if you bring Arenado in to extend this lineup."

Arenado has three more years remaining on his contract and is owed around $75 million in wages by the Cardinals over this period.

Brett Chancey reckons Jose Altuve will shift to the outfield if Astros sign Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado had rejected a trade deal to the Astros in December (Image Source: IMAGN)

Nolan Arenado was the initial choice for the Houston Astros before they signed first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal in December, and acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes in return for outfielder Kyle Tucker. Brett Chancey reckons the Astros will have to change their defensive alignment to accommodate the eight-time All-Star in their infield.

"If Arenado comes here, Paredes is going to second, and Altuve is your outfielder," Chancey said. "Altuve said himself, 'I'll play there the next five years. I don't mind.'"

Arenado is widely considered to be the best third baseman of his generation, with 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 2013 to 2022. He has also won five Silver Slugger awards and is a three-time home run leader in the National League.

