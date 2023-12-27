Isiah Kiner-Falefa Free Agency Update: Blue Jays sign former Yankees infielder on two-year deal

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has finally found a home in free agency. The utility infielder was reportedly drawing interest from quite a few teams, but he opted to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays instead. It's a two-year contract for the player who has played just about everywhere on defense.

MLB reporter Robert Murray had the scoop

"Free-agent infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal includes $1 million in incentives."

Via his reporting, the deal is for two years and $15 million with some incentives. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will head north of his former home to Toronto as soon as it is official, which is pending a physical.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa heading north

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's time with the New York Yankees has come to a close. He famously said he was relieved to remain in New York after last year's trade deadline since he was an expiring contract on a floundering team.

Ultimately, the team opted not to bring him back in 2024, so he is now headed north to the Toronto Blue Jays. He had reportedly received interest from 12 teams, and New York was among them. Ultimately, he landed with Toronto, where it can be assumed he will fill a variety of roles with the team.

Kiner-Falefa played a lot of roles with the Yankees. He began his career there as a shortstop, but eventually began moving around. He played some third base and second base while also transitioning into the outfield in 2023.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has signed

He played both center field and left field. He was also one of their most frequent position-player pitchers, and he did fairly well. He will likely do a lot of things in Toronto as well.

