Isiah Kiner-Falefa Injury Update: Blue Jays utility player scratched against Astros due to left knee injury

Toronto Blue Jays utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa was removed from the starting lineup on Monday because of a left knee injury. Right before their game against the Houston Astros, Toronto made the last-minute change to its lineup.

Kiner-Falefa, who was slotted to play second base, had been solid leading up to Toronto's 8-1 loss against the division-rival New York Yankees on Sunday. His 13-game hitting streak came to an end when he blanked in four at-bats against his former club. During his hitting streak, IKF hit 21-for-47 (.447).

As of Monday morning, Kiner-Falefa showed no signs of injury. So, it's possible that he sustained the injury in the pregame warmups. The Blue Jays had Kevin Kiermaier in center field with Daulton Varsho moving to left field and other utility player Davis Schneider heading to the diamond at second base.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been indispensable for Blue Jays this season

When the Blue Jays signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa early in the offseason for a two-year $15 million deal, there was an immediate backlash, with critics questioning his need. Toronto already had Cavan Biggio, Davis Schneider and Santiago Espinal among others who could slot in the same utility role. Furthermore, IKF was yet to have a dominant season at the plate and was seen mostly as a defensive addition.

But the same can't be said about 2024 with Kiner-Falefa batting .292 with 75 hits, 33 RBIs and seven home runs. His prowess at the plate has made the club promote him to the leadoff position. As per his current projection, he is set to make career highs in OBP, SLG and OPS. His best season was in the shortened 2020 season when he recorded a 93 OPS+.

Kiner-Falefa's contributions have also come defensively Even though he was slotted in the outfield by the Yankees in his previous tenure, the Blue Jays have used him heavily at second base and third base with a rare shortstop appearance in between. He has an American League-leading defensive bWAR of 1.6.

