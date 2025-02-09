Israel Adesanya's new arc with Alex Pereira prompts 1-word reaction from Bobby Miller's girlfriend

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, a lifelong martial artist, often shares her thoughts about combat sports-related matters. Recently, Loureda reacted to a major development in a rivalry between two great combat sports athletes.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira sat cage side together at UFC 312 on Saturday, and Adesanya was captured saying Pereira's iconic one-liner "Chama." The duo have been fierce rivals from their time at Glory Kickboxing. Their relationship has gradually changed and the sight of the duo together was an MMA fan's delight.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend was excited as she reshared ESPN MMA's Instagram post highlighting the Kiwi and the Brazilian's friendship, captioning it in one word.

"Besties" - Loureda wrote.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story (Source - @natalieloureda)

Even though Adesanya knocked out Pereira the last time they fought, the duo are on different trajectories. "The Last Stylebender" has not won since then and is on a three-fight losing streak.

Nonetheless, Adesanya's fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 was inducted into the Fight Wing of the promotion's Hall of Fame during the UFC 312 broadcast.

On the other hand, Pereira moved up to light heavyweight after the loss at UFC 281, became the champion, and has defended the title three times. He will headline the upcoming PPV, UFC 313 in Las Vegas, against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira was at UFC 312 as he corned Sean Strickland, who went on to lose in the main event, against Dricus du Plessis. Interestingly, du Plessis subtly called out Pereira after the fight.

The South African later clarified in the post-fight press conference that he would like to face Khamzat Chimaev first, followed by a light heavyweight title fight against Pereira if the Brazilian defends his title against Ankalaev.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda drops 1-word reaction before UFC 312 co-main event

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, had previewed and predicted the final three fights of UFC 312. Two of her predictions came true as Dricus du Plessis defended the middleweight title against Sean Strickland and Tallison Teixeira secured a 35-second TKO in his UFC debut over Justin Tafa.

Unfortunately, Loureda’s prediction for the co-main event of UFC 312 turned incorrect, as Zhang Weili successfully defended her strawweight title. Miller’s girlfriend eagerly watched the fight and shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a snap of Tatiana Suarez before the bout with a one-word caption.

"omggg" - Loureda wrote.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story (Source - @natalieloureda)

Loureda chose Suarez to win because of her inspiring backstory. The strawweight UFC fighter is a thyroid cancer survivor, making her journey to the octagon even more remarkable.

