"It would be absolutely stupid" - Fans react to Pete Alonso potentially wearing Yankees pinstripes

The New York Yankees have reportedly shown interest in Mets slugger Pete Alonso, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. The development ignited a debate among fans across the rivalry.

Ad

Heyman said during Wednesday's Bleacher Report livestream that “at least some people in the Yankees do like Alonso.” He noted a personal connection between the first baseman and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, fueling speculation that the Bronx Bombers could be a serious suitor.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees The Yankees and Hal Steinbrenner reportedly "like" Pete Alonso, according to Jon Heyman. #Yankees

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alonso, the Mets’ longtime power source and former Rookie of the Year, is in the free-agent/opt-out conversation after signing a short-term deal. It included an opt-out clause, and reports indicated that he is seeking a longer-term commitment this winter.

The possibility of Alonso in pinstripes, a big right-handed bat who would fit Yankee Stadium’s launch-angle-friendly environment, is tantalizing to some observers. However, others see the fit as awkward or harmful to the Yankees’ roster construction.

Ad

Fans shared their reactions on X, with opinions ranging from excitement to outright disbelief.

“It would be absolutely stupid to get Alonso” a fan wrote.

MMO @MediaMenOnline @FiresideYankees It would be absolutely stupid to get Alonso

Ad

“If Rice is an everyday player still, then sure I’ll take an aging Alonso. But not if it means Rice is on backup duty or splitting time with Wells kind of scenario” a fan commented.

“That’s crazy” another fan wrote.

“Worst defender at first base in the league. With the amount of balls in the dirt… no thank you” a fan tweeted.

Ad

“Big bat that could play at Yankee stadium for sure, I’m sure the Yankees would prefer a better defender first base though” one fan said.

“You guys can have him, as a Met fan watching him play, we haven’t won anything with him in 7 years, if I have to watch Alonso and (Brandon) Nimmo bat back to back for another 5 years, I’d die of a stroke” another fan said.

Ad

Yankees roster puzzle: Alonso, Rice, Wells, and the first-base question

The fans’ split reaction centers on a few clear practical questions. Does Alonso make defensive or offensive sense for New York? What would his arrival mean for Anthony Volpe, Alex Verdugo, Oswald Peraza and top prospect/trade-chip plans?

Jon Heyman specifically noted that the Yankees “have that first base open.” He added that some within the organization, including Hal Steinbrenner, have a favorable view of Alonso. It explains why the Yankees remain in the rumor mix.

Supporters of the Alonso-to-Yankees scenario argue that a middle-of-the-order bat with his track record could be what they need to flip a tight postseason series. That could hold true if the team structures a short-to-mid-term deal that preserves future payroll flexibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More