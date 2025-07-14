“It was actually a really cool conversation” – Tarik Skubal reveals Max Fried’s decisive role behind All-Star selection

Before New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone named Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal the starter for the American League in the 2025 MLB All-Star game, there was a candid call he had with Max Fried.

The Yankees' southpaw pitched eight seasons in Atlanta and is having an excellent season. So, it was fine with Skubal that he gets to start the game. However, Skubal, in a candid confession, said that he received a call from Fried.

“I told him, ‘Hey, if you want to start it, I get it. I’m a fan of the game. I want to watch that as well. I’m not going to get offended,’” Skubal said.

Fried, though, was insistent that Skubal deserved to start the game more. Therefore, he told Skubal:

“I think you deserve it. I was just wondering if you wanted to start it.”

Skubal obliged, and a day later, Boone called Skubal to confirm it.

“It’s a very professional thing to do, and I’ve got a ton of respect for guys that do stuff like that,” Skubal said.

Both Skubal and Fried are having fine seasons. The reigning Cy Young winner is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts this season. Meanwhile, Fried, who has now rescinded himself from participating in the All-Star game due to a finger blister, is 11-3 with a 2.43 in 20 starts this season.

Fried left Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs after three innings due to a blister on his left index finger. The injury has been common in Fried's career, but with the All-Star break in hand, Fried can use this time to recover from the injury.

Tarik Skubal talks about his first All-Star start

With Max Fried clearing the way, Tarik Skubal officially gets to earn his first All-Star start and it's a pretty special thing for the Tigers starting pitcher.

“I think that’s something I’ll keep pretty special for the rest of my career, and I’m glad I’ve been able to check the box at this point in my career,” Skubal said. “I don’t know how many more games I’ll play in, but I’m glad I get to start this one.”

Tarik Skubal is in line to pitch one inning for the AL team or maybe two at most. Fried and Skubal are the top contenders to win the Cy Young this season, entering the All-Star break.

