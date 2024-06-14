"It ain't gonna find itself so you gotta keep working" - Dodgers star Mookie Betts shares what it takes to become an ace ballplayer in MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has accomplished great heights in his ongoing career. The 31-year-old infielder is a seven-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, a three-time All-MLB First Team, and a former AL MVP, on top of other achievements. However, one thing that Mookie feels has helped him become an ace ballplayer is his desire to keep "working."

On his YouTube channel, Betts and his wife Brianna talked about his preparation and captured his entire day ahead of a home game. While he was at the Dodger Stadium preparing for the game, he spoke about his work ethic.

"One thing I learned it ain't going to find itself so you got to keep working," Betts said in the video while he was in the middle of a batting practice. "Being able to handle all the failures is super important and nobody's going to care about you more.You got to make sure you take care of you." (4:00 onwards).

Mookie Betts' move to infield has been bumpy but he is focused on improving

Mookie Betts used to be an everyday right field player but all that changed before the start of the season when the Dodgers asked him to take reps at infield, primarily second base and shortstop. Betts has now transitioned to the shortstop position.

Despite him putting in the effort, at times, Betts hasn't excelled like in las week's 11-7 win over Pittsburgh. He was charged with two errors in the game, pushing his season total to nine.

Mookie Betts spoke about it after the game, saying this is an uncharted territory for him.

“There’s no excuses but the fact is this is all new to me, this is all new,” Betts said. “And it’s going to take more than two months to get (right).”

His pregame work routine involves him going through some intensive fielding drills which he hopes to translate well in the game.

“You’re going to go through your ups and downs and nobody enjoys the downs,” Betts said. “But, I’m just working. It’s the waves of the season. You know, you have to understand that. But that didn’t mean you accept it, but you have to understand it.”

For now, the road to the infield hasn't been as smooth as it was in the outfield but it's a small sample size to be worried about. The six-time Gold Glove award winner is focused on doing well and improving in a new defensive setup.

