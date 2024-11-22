"It ain't my money, I really don't care" - Aaron Judge not bothered by Juan Soto possibly overtaking him to become highest paid Yankees player

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees had a fantastic season with Juan Soto in the lineup. He took a lot of the pressure off the captain to perform, making for a more balanced offense.

However, Soto became a free agent following the end of the season. Despite this, Judge would love the front office to give him what he wants and bring him back to the Bronx on a mega contract.

Judge currently makes the most money on the team, raking in $40 million annually, but does not mind being No. 2. When asked, he has zero problems with the front office making him the highest-paid player on the roster.

"It ain't my money. I really don't care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can, you know, I am happy with whatever," said Judge.

Judge is not worried about who gets paid the most amount of money. All he is focused on is winning, which should fire up the fanbase.

"That's never been something that has been on my mind about who gets paid the most, it's just whatever we can do to get the best players, I'll take it" said Judge.

Yankees' captain Aaron Judge is giving Juan Soto space during intense free agency

New York Yankees - Juan Soto and Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Aaron Judge knows just how intense free agency can be when you are the main attraction. He was in Juan Soto's shoes during the offseason in 2022 where he returned to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal.

It can be hectic with teams calling you left and right, and Judge does not want to bother the four-time All-Star. He is giving Soto some space to make his decision this winter.

"Yeah, I haven't talked to him at all. I think the best thing is to give those guys space. You know, I talked to him all season, he knows how we feel about him, and I think the most important thing is let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people, and come to the right decision for him and his family" said Judge.

Judge revealed that he had not spoken to Soto since the season ended, but fans should not worry. Soto knows how Judge and the rest of the team feel about him, and they would love to have the slugger back in the Bronx.

