"It would compromise the fabric of the team" - When Mets GM Steve Phillips turned down chance to sign Alex Rodriguez due to rumored contract demands

The Seattle Mariners chose Alex Rodriguez as the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB draft, taking a risk on a 17-year-old fresh out of high school.

A-Rod quickly rose through the minor leagues and was on the big league roster. Over the next several seasons, he became integral to Seattle's success.

However, following the end of the 2000 season, A-Rod became a free agent. The New York Mets were one team looking to sign him but backed out early. Former general manager Steve Phillips was taken aback by A-Rod's rumored desires via CBS, like a private jet and billboard in the city.

"The 24 plus one-man structure really doesn't work. I don't men to cast aspersions on Alex Rodriguez. But I don't think you can give different rules and seperate one player from the rest" said Phillips.

Phillips said caving into the demands would have been damaging to the team.

"It would compromise the fabric of the team," Phillips said. "It might be different in a different city without the same caliber of players. I understand why Scott is asking for it. He is a very unique player who is one of the best or the best in the game."

However, Rodriguez said he did not make such demands.

"I just hope the people in New York don't believe that silliness," said A-Rod via The New York Times.

Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers, the most lucrative contract in sports history at the time.

The Alex Rodriguez - New York Yankees story began in 2004

Alex Rodriguez in action during an MLB game for the New York Yankees. (Credits: IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez stole the show in the American League in the 2001 season with 52 home runs, 133 runs scored and 393 total bases. He remained an offensive leader for the Rangers up until the 2004 season.

Third baseman Aaron Boone's knee injury ahead of the 2004 season invited the New York Yankees to turn their attention to A-Rod as a replacement. In exchange, Texas would receive Alfonso Soriano and Joaquin Arias.

Arriving in New York, Rodriguez switched from shortstop to third base and changed his number to 13, the same number he wore on his high school football team.

He was part of the club's latest World Series victory in 2009. He tallied six runs batted in and a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rodriguez would stay in New York for the remainder of his career. He played 12 seasons for the Bronx Bombers before retiring after the 2016 season.

