Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is no stranger to Bryce Harper's game. The longtime manager has seen the phenom's game develop throughout Harper's career. Baker even managed Harper in 2016 when he managed the Washington Nationals.

He's a huge fan of Harper's game. Dusty Baker had some compliments for Bryce Harper when talking about his team's struggles at the Designated Hitter position.

"It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce Harper-type DH." said Dusty Baker.

"It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce Harper-type DH," Dusty Baker said.

Dusty Baker wishes that he had a player of Bryce Harper's caliber to deploy at DH. Harper has been red-hot in the postseason this year. He's batting .250 in the World Series with one home run and two RBIs.

Harper is at DH to protect his elbow. He hurt it in April when making a throw from the outfield. He went on the IL, and it was revealed that he had torn his UCL. Keeping Harper at DH was the only way they were going to get consistent play from him.

Just a reminder that Bryce Harper's arm is messed up enough that he can't throw a baseball or play outfield right now and he's still obliterating everything in sight.

The Astros don't have the luxury that the Phillies have with Harper. Baker has tried a couple of different options at DH. He's bounced between Yordan Alvarez, Trey Mancini, and David Hensley in the position for the World Series.

Baker hasn't found a successful DH for the World Series yet. Alvarez is hitting .109, while Hensley is 2-7. Baker has been pitching matchups and worrying about his defense. The Phillies don't have to worry about any of that with Harper.

The Houston Astros took the momentum of the series

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

Game Five was an important game for both teams, with the series tied at two apiece. Whoever was going to take Game Five was going to gain momentum. With a 3-2 road-game win, Houston can breathe a little easier as they head back to Houston.

With control of the series and home-field advantage the rest of the way, the Astros are in prime position to win the World Series. The Phillies now have their backs against the wall.

The series has played out well. Many thought the Houston Astros would dominate the Philadelphia Phillies rather easily, but that hasn't been the case. Philadelphia fought hard, and it looks like they belong with Houston.

This series has been exciting, and it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia has one more comeback in them.

