The idea of implementing electronic strike zones in MLB games has been discussed for years. Many analysts and fans believe the shift away from the current system would be a major upgrade. As of 2023, every AAA ballpark in the country will implement the electronic strike zone.

Over the past year, the league has promoted several new initiatives to improve and create a faster-paced game. The Automatic Balls and Strikes System (ABS) will have a major impact on the way the game is played in the majors. If the exercise is successful in the minors, expect there to be a push to apply the ABS system in the big leagues.

MLB analyst Buster Olney broke down what impact the new system could have on major league players and umpires, especially catchers.

"If MLB were to commit to electronic strike zone calls for all pitches, it would dramatically change the position of catcher."

In his latest piece for ESPN, Olney discusses what the changes would mean for catchers.

Historically, the catcher has always played a key role in controlling and orchestrating the game. The position is responsible not only for catching and throwing, but also framing and presenting pitches a certain way. An experienced catcher can keep hitters off balance and throw them off their game.

The ABS will have many advantages but it will restrict the duties of the man behind the plate. The catcher will still be a crucial player on the field but his duties will be limited to fielding and throwing, similar to any other position.

MLB could consider implementing the Automatic Balls and Strikes system in the coming years

The league is filled with players that have made catching an art-form. The New York Yankees' Jose Trevino is renowned for his abilities with the glove. He is known as one of the league's best framing catchers.

Buster Posey was another defensively sound catcher who excelled at framing pitches behind the plate. The former San Francisco Giants player was a master in his trade and helped guide the club to three World Series titles.

MLB is still some way from implementing the ABS. The minors will be used as a testing ground for the exciting new technology. If, however, the league does decide to go ahead with the system, it will kill off a longstanding art form in the game.

