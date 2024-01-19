"It was Dustiny" "The best off-season move for the team" - Giants fans ecstatic as team officially announces Dusty Baker reunion

Amid the offseason buzz, Dusty Baker announced his return from retirement to join his old team, the San Francisco Giants. Baker will be serving as the special adviser to the Giants' baseball operations and will also be helping Pete Putlia on the business side.

Baker led the Houston Astros to victory in the 2022 World Series championship and announced his retirement in October after losing to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. He wanted to take a break and spend time with his family. However, Baker's love for baseball couldn't keep him away for long, and he decided to return to MLB.

“I’ve enjoyed my stops at various places but I’m happy to be back home,” Baker told reporters on his comeback to MLB.

“I look forward to providing guidance to the organization and helping the Giants get back to the top in a very tough division.”

Giants fans are thrilled with the news of Baker's return and are optimistic about the upcoming season.

At 74 years old, Dusty Baker already has a career worthy of consideration for Cooperstown, which includes 2,183 career wins across five different teams. He was named the NL Manager of the Year three times and during his tenure with the Giants from 1993 to 2002, he led them to win the NL pennant.

“I’m excited to get to work with him,” Giants President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi told reporters. “We’ve had a chance to meet in person and discuss our shared vision of bringing championship baseball back to San Francisco.”

Dusty Baker is MLB's seventh-winningest manager in history and has been serving in that role for 26 years. During his tenure, he has guided teams like the Cubs, Reds, Nationals, and Astros, and it's safe to assume that he wants to finish his career with the same team he started it with, the SF Giants.

Can Dusty Baker lead the Giants to glory?

The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing season in 2023, finishing last in the NL West division with only 79 wins. Meanwhile, their division rivals, the LA Dodgers, qualified for the postseason with 100 wins, and the Arizona Diamondbacks made it to the World Series but fell short of winning it.

The Giants last appeared in the postseason two years ago and in the World Series in 2014. To secure a spot in the postseason this year, they need to address their roster needs.

Although they added Jung Hoo Lee and Jordan Hicks in the offseason, they will need to improve their strategies to compete against teams like the LA Dodgers. The Dodgers are building an All-Star lineup, but no man is better suited for the job of stopping them than Dusty Baker.

