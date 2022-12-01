The New York Yankees have been consistent in defending third baseman Josh Donaldson's play. General manager Brian Cashman has complimented the veteran's glove while pushing past the thought that he's past his offensive prime.

Last season, Donaldson had a slash line of .222/.308/.374. It was a career-low in terms of slugging percentage. He was one of many New York Yankees batters who struggled at the plate in 2022.

YES Network @YESNetwork Will Josh Donaldson bounce back in 2023? Will Josh Donaldson bounce back in 2023? https://t.co/rQoKT2ZCia

Many fans don't have much hope for Josh Donaldson coming into 2023. They're hoping the team trades him this off-season. His contract will make it hard for other teams to be interested.

New York will likely stick with Donaldson for next season. That's why the front office has remained so hopeful that he'll be better next season.

"It should be easy to bounce back considering he can't do any worse," one fan explained.

"Let's let some other team find out," said another.

Rae @raecrudite @YESNetwork Hope so cause he surely will be starting. @YESNetwork Hope so cause he surely will be starting.

Bill Brown @BillBrown35 @YESNetwork I don’t think so - he looked overmatched at the plate all year @YESNetwork I don’t think so - he looked overmatched at the plate all year

bellmore jim @BellmoreJimR @YESNetwork No. Much like the trade and Donaldson’s contract, his production will only continue to worsen as he gets older. @YESNetwork No. Much like the trade and Donaldson’s contract, his production will only continue to worsen as he gets older.

Steve Martino @smnyy15 @YESNetwork Another Cashman mistake but it keeps getting him an extension...Yanks are a joke from Top to bottom..This organization is a disaster. @YESNetwork Another Cashman mistake but it keeps getting him an extension...Yanks are a joke from Top to bottom..This organization is a disaster.

It's no secret how the fans feel about Josh Donaldson and his chances of a comeback in 2023. They don't see him getting any better. Fans are certain that he's hit his peak. They desperately want to see the team somehow get rid of Donaldson.

Prepare for Josh Donaldson to be the New York Yankees' starting third baseman next season

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

It will be tough for the New York Yankees to find a buyer for Donaldson's contract. He has one year left and is owed $23 million in 2023. He has a $6 million buyout of his $16 million mutual option for 2024.

He still has a good glove over in the hot corner, but he looks finished at the plate. He's overpowered by fastballs, and his pitch recognition isn't the greatest. His bat speed has regressed as he has aged as well.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has stated that he's been a big help to the team in more ways than just at the plate. He still thinks the veteran has some game left in him. These comments make it seem like the organization is okay with him being at third for another year.

The team did recently re-sign Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They do have other options at third base if the team is confident in their young infielders.

The Yankees are confident that Donaldson can find success at the plate next season. We'll have to wait and see if they are right.

