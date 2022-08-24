Create

"It feels good to win three games in a row" "New York is a Yankees City" - New York Yankees fans elated with third straight victory and series sweep over the New York Mets

Aaron Judge celebrating his home run
Modified Aug 24, 2022 09:00 AM IST

The New York Yankees' fans were left satisfied as they completed their sweep of the subway series over the New York Mets with a 4-2 victory. Aaron Judge was instrumental in the Yankees' victory with a solo home run in the fourth inning and a single in the seventh inning. These two hits provided the Yankees with two runs in a game they won by two runs.

The New York Mets offense simply could not get anything going against Yankees starter, Frankie Montas. Montas finally played to the level the Yankees hoped he would when they acquired him from the Oakland Athletics.

This is the third straight win for the New York Yankees, and it has their fanbase energized.

@Yankees It feels good to WIN three games in a row again. Let's gooooo Yankees 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

After struggling a lot, these back-to-back wins over one of the best teams in the National League have restored confidence.

@Yankees New York is a Yankees City

The game did get tense in the ninth inning, when the Mets loaded the bases while down by two. Yankees closer Wandy Peralta managed to secure the win without giving up any runs.

My heart skipped multiple beats. That was tough to watch. But the Yankees have swept the Mets and have also won 3 in a row. Let’s keep them momentum going against the A’s. #PinstripePride #RepBX twitter.com/yankees/status…
@Yankees Scary end but WE ARE BACK BABY

These wins over the New York Mets will go a long way in boosting the confidence of the Yankees.

Big couple wins in this series. #RepBX twitter.com/yankees/status…

The win was the only proof that Yankees fans needed to know that their team is back. Hopefully, their excitement has not proven to be premature. If the Yankees are back to their early-season form, the Houston Astros' lead over the American League is in trouble.

back to winning ways 😌 twitter.com/yankees/status…
Season Back On. twitter.com/yankees/status…
Bring out the 🧹! WE'RE BACK, BABY!! Three wins in a row! Got an off day and then a West Coast swing against bad teams. We're going to play well. Montas shoved. Clarke did a great job and got squeezed by the ump in the 9th. Wandy closes it out. Let's go Yanks! #RepBX #CHASEFOR28 twitter.com/Yankees/status… https://t.co/W0g1Yu5AJ4

The New York Mets' loss was huge for the fortunes of the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have been in hot pursuit of the NL East crown that the Mets hold. This loss beings them one step closer to striking distance.

It’s a good day to be a @Braves fan! 😏🔥 #ForTheA twitter.com/yankees/status…

With New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton set to return to the lineup soon, the Yankees are almost back to full power. With a little over a month left in the season, they will look to build momentum for the upcoming postseason.

FINALLY…Now let’s fkn turn back into that .700 W% Beast team with Stanton just around the corner! twitter.com/yankees/status…

The New York Yankees and their fans were thrilled to win this chapter of the subway series against the Mets.

The New York Mets and New York Yankees can only meet again this year in the World Series

New York Mets v New York Yankees
New York Mets v New York Yankees

In their four games against each other, the record comes out to an even 2-2. Wouldn't it be poetic if they had the chance to break the tie on the biggest stage in baseball?

A subway series to determine a World Series champion would be absolutely electric. With the quality of both teams, it is certainly a possibility.

