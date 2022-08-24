"It feels good to win three games in a row" "New York is a Yankees City" - New York Yankees fans elated with third straight victory and series sweep over the New York Mets

The New York Yankees' fans were left satisfied as they completed their sweep of the subway series over the New York Mets with a 4-2 victory. Aaron Judge was instrumental in the Yankees' victory with a solo home run in the fourth inning and a single in the seventh inning. These two hits provided the Yankees with two runs in a game they won by two runs.

The New York Mets offense simply could not get anything going against Yankees starter, Frankie Montas. Montas finally played to the level the Yankees hoped he would when they acquired him from the Oakland Athletics.

This is the third straight win for the New York Yankees, and it has their fanbase energized.

Gerardo Escalante @Gerardo83567182 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 @Yankees It feels good to WIN three games in a row again. Let's gooooo Yankees @Yankees It feels good to WIN three games in a row again. Let's gooooo Yankees 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

After struggling a lot, these back-to-back wins over one of the best teams in the National League have restored confidence.

The game did get tense in the ninth inning, when the Mets loaded the bases while down by two. Yankees closer Wandy Peralta managed to secure the win without giving up any runs.

These wins over the New York Mets will go a long way in boosting the confidence of the Yankees.

The win was the only proof that Yankees fans needed to know that their team is back. Hopefully, their excitement has not proven to be premature. If the Yankees are back to their early-season form, the Houston Astros' lead over the American League is in trouble.

The New York Mets' loss was huge for the fortunes of the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have been in hot pursuit of the NL East crown that the Mets hold. This loss beings them one step closer to striking distance.

With New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton set to return to the lineup soon, the Yankees are almost back to full power. With a little over a month left in the season, they will look to build momentum for the upcoming postseason.

The New York Yankees and their fans were thrilled to win this chapter of the subway series against the Mets.

The New York Mets and New York Yankees can only meet again this year in the World Series

New York Mets v New York Yankees

In their four games against each other, the record comes out to an even 2-2. Wouldn't it be poetic if they had the chance to break the tie on the biggest stage in baseball?

A subway series to determine a World Series champion would be absolutely electric. With the quality of both teams, it is certainly a possibility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif