"It feels like everything is right in the world" - A jubilant Andrew Friedman opens up about Clayton Kershaw's Dodgers return

Clayton Kershaw is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 17th season with the club. After exploring the free agency market this offseason, the Dodgers veteran decided to put pen to paper on a one-year deal that includes a team option for 2025.

Kershaw is all set to join a star-studded Dodgers lineup. The Dodgers added the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tyler Glasnow among others this winter.

However, Clayton Kershaw wouldn’t be able to be a part of the lineup unless he is healthy. He is currently healing from a surgery that he had to go through in order to repair his glenohumeral ligaments and the capsule of his left shoulder.

In a recent conversation with SportsNet LA, Dodgers President of Baseball Ops Andrew Friedman shared his thoughts on Clayton Kershaw’s return.

He revealed the persistence with which Kershaw was pursued by the club, and he couldn't be happier. He said:

“We have said this a lot. It feels like everything’s right in the world, when Kershaw is wearing Dodger Blue. So, from our standpoint, it was aggressive from the beginning to let him know how important it was to us. But to give him the space he had to figure out what made the most sense for him and his family. And we were persistent but respectful. And all’s well that ends well."

Friedman also went on to say how Clayton Kershaw is looking forward to speeding up the recovery process even if that means potentially going against medical advise. Elaborating more on the matter, he added:

“He is arguably the greatest competitor to ever play this game. So I wouldn’t bet against him. If anything, we just need to help temper him some because I’m sure right now, he’s saying the right things, but knowing him, he’s going to start pushing probably earlier than the doctor would suggest and recommend him, so much of a guy returning from surgery.”

Clayton Kershaw - a Dodgers legend in the truest sense

Clayton Kershaw is a Dodgers legend. He has been with the club for more than a decade, making his debut back in 2008. His contribution to the team’s success is beyond extraordinary.

He has been named an All-Star 10 times in his MLB career and is a three-time National League Cy Young winner. He was the NL’s Most Valuable Player in 2014 and won his first World Series title with the team in 2020.

As the 2024 season unfolds, Dodgers fans will want to see him win another World Series title.

