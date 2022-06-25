"It feels like a nightmare that the supreme court has taken away our constitutional right to abortion" - Vanessa Hudgens inevitably upset after the supreme court reverses Roe v. Wade

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has created a stir in the USA. Today, Vanessa Hudgens, the girlfriend of Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Cole Tucker, took to Instagram to voice her strong view about the recently struck down constitutional right of abortion. It came after the Supreme Court of the United States' decision to strike down a woman's right to an abortion and reverse Roe v. Wade.

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) substantiated a Republican-supported Mississippi law that outlaws abortion beyond 15 weeks of conceiving a baby.

Looking inevitably upset about the SCOTUS putting an end to abortion rights in USA, Vanessa Hudgens said, "As waking up to the news this morning feels like a nightmare. The fact that the supreme court has taken away our constitutional right to abortion and giving politicians the newfound power over our bodies and our choice."

Hudgens added, "If you are upset by the day, it means showing up the polls in your local and state elections to make sure the places you live in keep these rights in your state because thats where the SCOTUS has deemed the power."

Vanessa Hudgens also advised her IG followers saying, "I mean going out and voting for Congress and senate people who are going to fight for the issues we believe in. Guys, it is our bodies. No one make decisions over them but ourselves."

"The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. For now, if you need an abortion, call 1-800-230-Plan or AbortionFinder.org." - @Vanessa Hudgens

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Cole Tucker's girlfriend also reposted an I.G. post by Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States.

Vanessa Hudgens reposts Michelle Obama's story.

"My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade." - @Michelle Obama

What is Roe v. Wade?

As per Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), a pregnant woman's right to undergo an abortion was legalized by the U.S. Constitution.

As it gets overturned, hordes of people in the USA have taken to the streets to protest.

"Washington Square Park, right now." - @Justin Hendrix

President Joe Biden took to his Twitter account to condemn the SCOTUS' judgment regarding reversing Roe v. Wade.

Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall. It's a sad day for the country. Nearly 50 years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people. Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall.

"It's a sad day for the country. Nearly 50 years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people. Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall." - @Joe Biden

Undeniably, as SCOTUS invalidates Roe vs. Wade, millions of women in the USA have lost the right to make decisions about their bodies and healthcare.

