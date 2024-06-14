“It felt like you did some good for your old team” – Corey Seager says defeating the Astros last season gave him a sense of vindication

Former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Corey Seager still resents the Houston Astros. Houston defeated LA in the 2017 World Series, in which the 'Stros were caught illegally using a camera system to steal signs.
So, when the Texas Rangers took down Houston last season in the ALCS, Seager could not have felt better. He was happy to knock out the team that cheated their way to a World Series title.
Seager was asked how he felt after sending the 'Stros packing in a recent interview with AM 570 LA Sports. He revealed that it felt like he was getting payback for his old squad.
"Once you get home and kind of process that, it felt like you did some good for your old team," - said Seager.
After sending Houston packing in Game 7, Seager revealed that he received quite a few texts from old teammates. While he did not name any names, there is no denying the hatred between LA and Houston.
"Quite a few. We'll keep those names under wraps, but yeah, there was defintiely quite a few" - said Seager.
Dodgers fans should be happy with how the Astros look this season. They have been a shell of themselves, sitting eight games out of first place in the American League West.
Corey Seager has made it a mission to perform well against the Astros
During his time with the Dodgers and Rangers, Corey Seager has been a menace against the Astros. Through 39 games, he is hitting .297 with seven home runs, 19 runs batted in, and 23 runs scored.
Seager has made it a mission to perform well against Houston. Few players have been able to put up these numbers against a single team throughout their careers.
Texas and Houston play two more times before we move to the postseason. Expect to see some fireworks coming off the bat of Seager when these two clubs meet again.
At the time of writing, Texas holds a two-game advantage over Houston while the Seattle Mariners hold the top spot in the division. The AL West is still pretty open, so it could come down to these three teams in September.
This is a division that fans will want to pay attention to as we progress through the season. It could get really exciting over the next few months.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.