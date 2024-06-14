“It felt like you did some good for your old team” – Corey Seager says defeating the Astros last season gave him a sense of vindication

Former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Corey Seager still resents the Houston Astros. Houston defeated LA in the 2017 World Series, in which the 'Stros were caught illegally using a camera system to steal signs.

So, when the Texas Rangers took down Houston last season in the ALCS, Seager could not have felt better. He was happy to knock out the team that cheated their way to a World Series title.

Seager was asked how he felt after sending the 'Stros packing in a recent interview with AM 570 LA Sports. He revealed that it felt like he was getting payback for his old squad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Once you get home and kind of process that, it felt like you did some good for your old team," - said Seager.

Trending

Expand Tweet

After sending Houston packing in Game 7, Seager revealed that he received quite a few texts from old teammates. While he did not name any names, there is no denying the hatred between LA and Houston.

"Quite a few. We'll keep those names under wraps, but yeah, there was defintiely quite a few" - said Seager.

Dodgers fans should be happy with how the Astros look this season. They have been a shell of themselves, sitting eight games out of first place in the American League West.

Corey Seager has made it a mission to perform well against the Astros

Texas Rangers - Corey Seager (Image via USA Today)

During his time with the Dodgers and Rangers, Corey Seager has been a menace against the Astros. Through 39 games, he is hitting .297 with seven home runs, 19 runs batted in, and 23 runs scored.

Expand Tweet

Seager has made it a mission to perform well against Houston. Few players have been able to put up these numbers against a single team throughout their careers.

Texas and Houston play two more times before we move to the postseason. Expect to see some fireworks coming off the bat of Seager when these two clubs meet again.

At the time of writing, Texas holds a two-game advantage over Houston while the Seattle Mariners hold the top spot in the division. The AL West is still pretty open, so it could come down to these three teams in September.

This is a division that fans will want to pay attention to as we progress through the season. It could get really exciting over the next few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback