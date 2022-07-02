"It was the fu****g Cubs" "Get a real bullpen this is fu****g embarrassing" - Boston Red Sox fans react after team give away early 4-run lead to lose to struggling Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs hosted the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at historic Wrigley Field for the first of a three-game weekend series.

The Red Sox got out to an early 4-0 lead, but it was soon erased after an impressive comeback by the Cubs.

The young Chicago team erupted for six runs in two innings to win by a score of 6-5, taking the first game of the series.

"FINAL: Cubs 6, #RedSox 5"-@Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox lost to a Chicago Cubs team that entered the game with a record of 30-46. Losing the game after leading by four runs to a subpar team is unacceptable.

The Red Sox bullpen is, in large part, to blame for the loss. Hansel Robles, in particular, gave up three runs in just 0.2 innings of work.

The team may want to make a few changes to their bullpen, which is a glaring weakness.

This was one of the worst losses for the Boston Red Sox in 2022. Having a four-run lead over the Cubs should result in an easy victory.

The Red Sox will try to turn the series around tomorrow afternoon as they want to erase this bad loss from their memories.

7/1/22: Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs highlights

Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs

Jarren Duran led the game off with a solo home run to center field. It was his first home run of the season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis JARREN DURAN IS BACK AND HE’S LAUNCHING BOMBS JARREN DURAN IS BACK AND HE’S LAUNCHING BOMBS https://t.co/uC8G7Bu5gM

"JARREN DURAN IS BACK AND HE'S LAUNCHING BOMBS"- Jared Carrabis

In the top of the second inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. came up to the plate and promptly cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jackie Bradley Jr. clears the bases with a double! Jackie Bradley Jr. clears the bases with a double! https://t.co/9vw0rnqCXO

"Jackie Bradley Jr. clears the bases with a double!"- Talkin' Baseball

There would be little to no action until the fifth inning when Nelson Velazquez hit an RBI triple.

Just Baseball @JustBBMedia



Nelson Velazquez is hot to start his career and his first career triple got the Cubs rally going as they're now within a run at Wrigley The Cubs are fighting backNelson Velazquez is hot to start his career and his first career triple got the Cubs rally going as they're now within a run at Wrigley The Cubs are fighting back😤Nelson Velazquez is hot to start his career and his first career triple got the Cubs rally going as they're now within a run at Wrigley🔴🔵 https://t.co/nCVuNhJ7dS

"The Cubs are fighting back Nelson Velazquez is hot to start his career and his first career triple got the Cubs rally going as they're now within a run at Wrigley" - Just Baseball

Following this, Christopher Morel drove in Velazquez on a groundout to make it 4-2. In the same inning, the Cubs rallied to load the bases before a walk was issued to Rafael Ortega to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Red Sox then answered with a run of their own as Jarren Duran continued his stellar play with a clutch RBI single to make it 5-3.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



Have yourself a day. 🗣🗣🗣



He’s now batting .339 with a .947 OPS on the season.



#RedSox | #DirtyWater Jarren Duran brings home Trevor Story on an RBI single!Have yourself a day. 🗣🗣🗣He’s now batting .339 with a .947 OPS on the season. Jarren Duran brings home Trevor Story on an RBI single! Have yourself a day. 🗣🗣🗣He’s now batting .339 with a .947 OPS on the season. #RedSox | #DirtyWater https://t.co/DxIqjcXHkg

"Jarren Duran brings home Trevor Story on an RBI single! Have yourself a day. He's now batting .339 with a .947 OPS on the season."- Tyler Milliken

The Cubs did not stop fighting back. This time, Christopher Morel came up in the clutch with a game-tying two-run home run. This was Morel's eighth home run of the season.

"Christopher Morel game-tying home run!"- Talkin' Baseball

The Cubs then took the lead for the first time in the game, thanks to a wild pitch by Red Sox pitcher Jake Diekman with the bases loaded.

"The @Cubs put up 3 in the 6th!"- Marquee Sports Network

The Chicago Cubs shut down the Red Sox offense to hold on by a score of 6-5.

