"It doesn't get any better than that for a small-town Missouri boy" - St. Louis Cardinals rookie pitcher James Naile on making MLB debut for his home-town team

It was a dream come true for a young pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals last night. James Naile, who grew up in a small town southeast of St. Lousi, pitched his first full inning in an MLB game. It was certainly not a debut the local boy will ever forget.

The appearance comes as the Cardinals have improved their record to 42-34. They are now just half a game behind the division rival Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. In Monday's game against the Miami Marlins, it was all about pitching for the Cards.

Paul Goldsmchidt sealed the game's fate with a homer for the Cards in the first inning against the Marlins. By the time that Juan Yepez hit a two-run shot of his own in the sixth, it was 5-0 Cardinals.

Veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright kept the Marlins bats at bay. The three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner tossed seven innings of shutout baseball, striking out nine and allowing no earned runs.

With yesterday's win, Wainwright became the fourth-winningest active pitcher in the MLB. The victory was the 190th of Wainwright's career. Many fans hope he will be able to hit that 200-mark before the end of the season.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW James Naile on making his major league debut with the #STLCards : "You know, there's 29 other teams. For it to be at home in Busch with the Birds on the Bat, it doesn't get any better than that for a small-town Missouri boy." James Naile on making his major league debut with the #STLCards: "You know, there's 29 other teams. For it to be at home in Busch with the Birds on the Bat, it doesn't get any better than that for a small-town Missouri boy." https://t.co/65Dj2gSiX7

James Naile entered the game to replace Wainwright in the eighth inning. Naile, a 29-year-old native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has been in the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen for the past few weeks and has been eagerly awaiting an entrance. Naile faced three batters in the eighth inning. He surrendered a hit before defending World Series MVP Jorge Soler grounded into a double play.

Naile was credited with a hold as the St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Marlins. Trying to summarize his thoughts after the game, all Naile could say was, "For me to be at Busch, with the birds on the bat, it doesn't get any better than that for a small-town Missouri boy."

