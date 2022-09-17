“It is getting harder and harder to defend Montas” “Can't be trusted in the playoffs” - New York Yankees fans lambast ace Frankie Montas for costly outing vs. Brewers, 5-0 lead blown

New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas is going through a nightmare start to life in the pinstripes.

The Yankees have been on a downward spiral since the All-Star break, but a recent uptick in form suggested a turnaround in fortunes.

Aaron Boone’s side entered Friday’s series-opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on the back of four consecutive wins.

In those four games, they scored 32 runs and weren’t entirely dependent on Aaron Judge to bail them out as usual. The pitchers did a respectable job. There was finally some hope that the first-half Yankees could emerge just in time for the playoffs.

Against the Brewers, the Yankees got off to a flying start. They raced to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second. What could possibly go wrong? Enter Frankie Montas.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch It's a three-run homer for Willy Adames off Frankie Montas. The #Yankees ' lead is cut to 5-3. It's a three-run homer for Willy Adames off Frankie Montas. The #Yankees' lead is cut to 5-3.

josan lopez malo @josanlmalo @BryanHoch what a bad pitcher is Montas, when Sevy is in the rotation, he has to go out!!! @BryanHoch what a bad pitcher is Montas, when Sevy is in the rotation, he has to go out!!!

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames blasted a three-run homer off Montas to reduce the deficit significantly.

Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI Willy Adames ties Robin Yount for most home runs in a season as a shortstop in Brewers history! #ThisIsMyCrew Willy Adames ties Robin Yount for most home runs in a season as a shortstop in Brewers history! #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/DnWpSXZzKt

Yankees left-hander Lucas Luetge entered the mound shortly afterwards, but matters only got worse. Adames scored an RBI double before Rowdy Tellez’s sac fly leveled the scores in the bottom of the fourth. Yankees fans were left fuming over the collapse.

Rick Myles @domedog311 @BryanHoch Montas sucks. On merit he's the SP who should get dropped from the rotation when Sevy returns. @BryanHoch Montas sucks. On merit he's the SP who should get dropped from the rotation when Sevy returns.

The Yankees missed out on Luis Castillo during the trade window before settling for Montas ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. From what we have seen so far, the move has turned out to be a disaster.

Bustaaa14 @MatthewBusta @BryanHoch I mean that was so inevitable. it is getting harder and harder to defend Montas @BryanHoch I mean that was so inevitable. it is getting harder and harder to defend Montas

Frankie Montas' current form is very concerning

Frankie Montas has surrendered at least four earned runs in four of his last seven starts, including yielding six runs on two separate occasions.

DBA Saul Goodman, Esq. @EsqDba @BryanHoch With the upcoming roster crunch, do you even carry Montas on the post season staff? Cole, Sevy, Nestor & Taillon should be the starters at this point. Bullpen Holmes, Loaisiga, Effross, Schmidt, Marinaccio, German, Peralta, Trivino. Chapman or Luetge for the final spot. @BryanHoch With the upcoming roster crunch, do you even carry Montas on the post season staff? Cole, Sevy, Nestor & Taillon should be the starters at this point. Bullpen Holmes, Loaisiga, Effross, Schmidt, Marinaccio, German, Peralta, Trivino. Chapman or Luetge for the final spot.

tony spro @spro_tony @BryanHoch Montas Can’t be trusted in the playoffs. Hopefully Sevy comes back strong. He will be a key to a playoff run. @BryanHoch Montas Can’t be trusted in the playoffs. Hopefully Sevy comes back strong. He will be a key to a playoff run.

Montas gave up four earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings during the Yankees’ 4-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays last week. His record currently reads 3-4, with an alarming 5.20 ERA on away starts.

At the time of writing, the Yankees have drawn level against the Brewers 6-6. Keston Hiura’s eighth inning go-ahead run put the Brewers ahead, but Josh Donaldson stepped up just in time.

Donaldson's 14th home run of the season saved the Yankees’ blushes. However, we need to wait a little longer to find out if it makes any difference in the grand scheme of things.

