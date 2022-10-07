"It would be great to get it...that's a souvenir for a fan and they have every right to it" - New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hopes to get his 62nd HR ball, leaves it to the fan to decide in a class act

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is all over the news for his record-breaking 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Ever since, he has been dubbed the new home run king.

Apparently, a lucky fan named Cory Youmans, who was seated in left field in the front row, caught Aaron's 62nd home run ball and received his fair share of coverage.

In a post-game interview, when a reporter asked Judge about his 62nd home run ball, Aaron opened up about not knowing the ball's whereabouts.

"I don't know where it's at. We'll see what happens with that."

Aaron added that he would love to get hold of the historic souvenir, but ultimately, it is up to the fan.

"It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

Currently, Judge's 62nd HR ball is worth $2 million.

Meet Cory Youmans, the lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge's record-winning HR ball

Cory Youmans with his wife Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus.

It turned out to be a lucky day for Fisher Investments vice-president Cory Youmans, who went to the Globe Life Field to watch an MLB game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

Certainly, Cory didn't know he would end up catching Aaron's 62nd home run ball and having all the media focus shift to him.

Next, his wife Bri Amaranthus, who is a Sports Illustrated journalist, took to her Twitter to give a gleeful shoutout to her husband.

"THIS IS MY HUSBAND." - @Bri Amaranthus

Cory Youmans has not decided yet about the fate of the Aaron Judge's historic home run ball. However, recently, auction houses have come up with whopping offers for Youmans, who currently possess the ball.

But only time will tell what the ball's destiny will be.

