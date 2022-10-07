President Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Derek Jeter, and others cheered for Aaron Judge after he added his name to the record books: "History made, more history to make" "Giving baseball fans a thrilling season"

Finally! New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge made it happen. He broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record with his 62nd homer against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Judge's 62nd home run came one week after his record-tying 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. Undeniably, he is having a history-making season.

Overwhelmed by all the love, Aaron Judge tweeted:

Aaron Judge @TheJudge44 What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr , the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day! What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr, the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day! https://t.co/soiC52sOth

The Associated Press @AP BREAKING: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' American League record that stood for 61 years. apnews.com/article/barry-… BREAKING: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' American League record that stood for 61 years. apnews.com/article/barry-…

After Judge's historic 62nd homer, MLB fans and legends sent congratulatory messages to him from across all social media platforms.

President Joe Biden took to Twitter to convey his heartfelt wishes to Judge for making history. The president also has high expectations for the All-Star. He told him to keep up his brilliant performance and to pull off more master strokes.

Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, congratulated Aaron Judge and thanked him for gifting MLB fans with an exciting season.

Bill Clinton @BillClinton Congratulations @TheJudge44 on number 62! Thanks for giving baseball fans everywhere a thrilling season, and sending my best for October. Congratulations @TheJudge44 on number 62! Thanks for giving baseball fans everywhere a thrilling season, and sending my best for October.

When Judge hit his 61st homer, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter publicly congratulated him. It was certainly more of the same when Judge smashed the 62nd homer, overtaking Roger Maris. The news of Judge's record-winning homer spread like wildfire on Twitter, and Jeter was one of the first people to laud him on Twitter.

Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia channeled his inner artist and wrote the number "62" using a slew of emojis to pay tribute to Aaron.

Former MLB player Paul Andrew O'Neill was beyond thrilled about Aaron's accomplishment. He gave a shoutout to him on Twitter.

#AllRise What a thrill to see Aaron Judge make history…Congratulations!!! What a thrill to see Aaron Judge make history…Congratulations!!! 6️⃣2️⃣#AllRise

The management authority of the Empire State Building decided to go overboard and pull off something unique to honor Judge. Thus, they illuminated the 102-story skyscraper in New York Yankees colors for 62 seconds.

Sixty-two seconds for the "62nd" home run. Bravo!

The Ice hockey team, the New York Rangers, also posted a congratulatory tweet after Aaron Judge wrote his name in the MLB record books on Tuesday.

Emmy Award-winning sports commentator and radio host Brandon Tierney called Aaron's moonshot a "class act."

Brandon Tierney @BrandonTierney The most amazing individual season in New York baseball history punctuated!



Class act all the way. Wow. The most amazing individual season in New York baseball history punctuated! Class act all the way. Wow.

It was one hell of a memorable night for Aaron Judge and everyone in the MLB universe. Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck, who missed witnessing her husband smashing the record-tying 61st HR in Toronto, was also there to witness her husband's historic hit.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's HR ball was snagged by Cory Youmans

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game One

Cory Youmans, the lucky MLB fan who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball, is the vice president of Fisher Investments.

Arrowhead Live @ArrowheadLive Cory Youmans, the Rangers fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is the VP of Fisher Investments, a firm with a $200 billion portfolio based out of Dallas. I wonder if he’s gonna take a year or two off🫢 Cory Youmans, the Rangers fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is the VP of Fisher Investments, a firm with a $200 billion portfolio based out of Dallas. I wonder if he’s gonna take a year or two off🫢

Cory has three options. He can either keep the ball as memorabilia, return it to the New York Yankees organization, or auction it off for an estimated $2 million.

