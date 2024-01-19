"It doesn't guarantee anything" - Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes talks about having a 'super team' and expectations around franchise in 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes did a phenomenal job this offseason. The Dodgers had by far one of the best offseasons as they went on to acquire the top shelf of free agency.

Recently on "Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, the Dodgers GM opened up about the expectations he has for his super team.

"Every year for us, the expectation is to go to the World Series and if we don't win, we are disappointed, our fans are disappointed," Gomes said. "It hurts for a long time. So I don't see any difference from this year to last year and the year before.

"Each year we try to put out our best team as possible and yes we had a flashy offseason but I think we all know from watching the game, like it doesn't guarantee anything," Gomes added. "So we are trying to put out best possible team we can this year and hopefully this can brings us championships because that's our goal. But in the world of sports nothing can be guaranteed."

Los Angeles Dodgers 2023-24 offseason

The Dodgers signed two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to a blockbuster 10-year, $700 million deal. Interestingly, 97% of the contract value is deferred, with the remaining amount to be paid out once Ohtani's decade-long tenure ends.

After Ohtani's closure, the next big thing on the market was Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There were many big market teams hot on the tails of highly scouted pitcher but eventually, the Dodgers beat them and signed the pitcher to a 12-year, $325 million deal with a signing bonus of $50 million.

To address their starting pitching rotation, the Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. Earlier this month the Dodgers also signed All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

With deferrals in Ohtani and Hernandez's contracts, the club has made sure that they can still be competitive going forward for at least the next decade. The Dodgers' top three: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman should make up for a championship-caliber lineup and anything short of World Series would be considered as a disappointment.

