"It helped me a lot personally" - New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa opens up about the impact of Derek Jeter's docuseries "The Captain" on his life

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa spoke with the New York Post's Steve Serby in a recent Q&A session. Kiner-Falefa opened up about the influence Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's documenseries, "The Captain," had on his life.

When Serby took Kiner-Falefa's interview in August, the shortstop revealed he was on the fifth episode of Jeter's docuseries. The episode, "The Captain: Hiding in Plain Sight," tells the story of how Jeter faced pressure after suffering a significant defeat.

When Serby asked Kiner-Falefa's thoughts, he responded:

"I love it. I love it. I think for him to go out there and put it all out there … it helped me a lot personally of what things I go through this year and just seeing how he handled it and learning from his experience and hearing the emotional side of it as well."

Steve didn't want a generalized answer, so he pressed further:

"What specifically did you take out of it that helped you?"

Isiah Kiner-Falefa explained:

"I think the biggest thing is how to handle the criticism and the expectations. Sometimes I was thinking that it was a little unfair, and then I went back and I saw that and I realized it’s not unfair, it’s just expectation. Sometimes it could feel unfair when you’re new and you’re not used to it, it could seem like a lot.

"But then you watch it and you see what he has to deal with, the expectations of winning here. And a lot of that expectation comes from what that Core Four was able to do. So just understanding the greatness of what they were able to accomplish, and understanding that is why we have the fan base we have is because of the greatness that came before us."

Like Isiah Kiner-Falefa pointed out, there's a lot to learn from Derek Jeter. He is truly an emblem of class and wisdom.

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa would like a one-on-one with Derek Jeter

In the Q&A session, New York Post's Steve Serby asked Isiah Kiner-Falefa whether he had met Derek Jeter. The Yankees shortstop responded:

"Not yet. But I have a lot of questions to ask when I do have the opportunity."

Immediately, the New York Post sportscaster posed another question:

"What are you going to ask him?"

Isiah Kiner-Falefa replied:

"Just how he dealt with everything, how he showed up to the field, how he dealt with the media. … You want to know how he won, what made him so great. And for me personally, I want to know his approach at the plate. His approach was always to go to right-center, but he was able to also drive the ball."

For young MLB players and everyone who dreams of playing in MLB, Derek Jeter is an inspiration.

On September 9, Derek Jeter was honored at a Hall of Fame Tribute Night at Yankees Stadium. His family was in attendance.

