“It was an honor” - Jose Iglesias gushes over Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia's magical performance as he returns to Mets’ stadium in Padres jersey

During his time with the New York Mets, Jose Iglesias formed a good bond with shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia. On Tuesday, Iglesias returned to Citi Field for the first time after leaving the Mets and signing with the San Diego Padres last offseason.Iglesias received a warm welcome from the Mets and was treated to a performance by Katia Lindor. She performed the U.S. National Anthem on her violin, with her husband looking proud during her performance. Their three children (Kalina, Amapola and Koa) were also present at the stadium. Katia is classically trained as a violinist.Katia reshared words of admiration from many on her Instagram stories. She reshared a post from Iglesias, praising her performance while capturing himself in the Padres clubhouse.&quot;It was an honor to see you playing today,&quot; he wrote.Katia also acknowledged the appreciation from Iglesias.Katia's Instagram storyJose Iglesias left in tears as he watches tribute video from MetsAhead of Tuesday's series opener against the Padres, the Mets paid tribute to Jose Iglesias, who was instrumental in leading the New York side into the postseason.The Citi Field video board displayed a tribute video for Iglesias. Seeing this while leaning onto a stand in the Padres clubhouse, a video captures the infielder in tears.Jose Iglesias getting emotional watching his tribute video at Citifield byu/chargeorge inNewYorkMetsIglesias, who made his way from the minor leagues to help the Mets get to the NLCS, is a fan-favorite in Citi Field. He even did a concert for his hit single &quot;OMG,&quot; much to the pleasure of the crowd.In 85 games playing for the Mets last year, the former infielder slashed .337/.381/.448 with an OPS of .830. In the postseason, he hit .227 with three RBI in 12 games.Iglesias didn't feature for the Padres in his return to Citi Field. The Padres have started him in 106 games this season, with Iglesias hitting .227/.297/.273 with an OPS of .569 and 32 RBIs.