"(It) just might be my best sport" - NFL star Travis Kelce's old baseball tweets resurface

A few of Travis Kelce's previous baseball tweets reappeared on social media, an occurrence that typically makes people tense up.

However, you can unwind because the posts from the past are harmless. Kelce has won everyone over with his tweets, as they are incredible. In one of the tweets, he wrote:

"I can't wait for this baseball to get started up!!!! A lot of people don't know, but baseball just might be my best sport!"

In another, he wrote:

"Good 2 mile run earlier, legs are a little weak but I'm headed out to baseball now, gotta stay hot with the bat!"

Read all his hilarious baseball tweets here:

"He was out here posting his own game stats over a decade ago"

Not just baseball, Kelce's digital past was exposed, vaulting him into a new realm of public awareness due to his romance with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift

Several of Kelce's older tweets were reposted on social media, but they were free of offensive language or ill-considered opinions.

"The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have surpassed expectations, just when one thought that they had achieved their ultimate couple aspirations.

Fans are going crazy about a cute moment Swift and Kelce shared during their date, which happened a few days after the two were spotted out for dinner in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kelce plays for NFL team Kansas City Chiefs. In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected him in the third round. He won Super Bowls LIV and LVII, scoring a touchdown reception in each game.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the all-time best tight ends. Hes an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

With seven straight seasons, he owns the NFL record for the most seasons overall and the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving tight end seasons. Kelce also holds the record for the most receiving yards by a tight end.

