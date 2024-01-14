"It should be the last big move" - MLB insider believes Marcus Stroman signing marks the end of Yankees' offseason business

Don't expect the New York Yankees to make any more big moves after signing Marcus Stroman. The team has made a few moves over the course of the offseason, although they struck out on the biggest one they had planned. Despite that, one MLB insider believes their offseason may be pretty much concluded.

After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yankees were forced to pivot. There are a lot of options still, whether in a trade or on the open market, but the team turned to a cheaper option in Stroman. That signals the likely end of their dealings per MLB reporter Bob Nightengale.

Via USA Today, the reporter said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Yankees had no serious interest in Stroman until GM Brian Cashman privately met with Stroman in Tampa this past week and became convinced that he’d be a good fit. It should be the last big move the Yankees make the rest of the winter with their payroll projected to exceed $300 million."

The Yankees were weighing their options and decided that the former Chicago Cubs ace would be a solid fit. After signing him to a two-year, $37 million deal, they are potentially done as their payroll is already pretty substantial as it is.

Why the Yankees might be done making moves post Marcus Stroman addition

Marcus Stroman's signing isn't one that shocks the world or changes the New York Yankees' World Series odds very much. He's a capable pitcher, but he's not a player of the caliber that many fans were hoping for.

Marcus Stroman might be the final move for New York

There are multiple reasons that they might be done. First and foremost, be it Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, the Yankees (and other teams) feel that the best free agent starters are perhaps not worth the money they'll sign for, and they're likely not going to pursue them.

Secondly, they've been very busy in the trade department and that leaves them unable to do any more. They sent 10 players out of their farm for the additions of both Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

That hardly leaves them with the prospects to trade for Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes, so the Stroman addition is probably the capper.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.