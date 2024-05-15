“It was like a switch flipped” – Astros reporter says Alex Bregman’s rough year has been disappointing after a tremendous Spring Training

Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman has not gotten off to the start that he was looking for. In a contract year, the two-time All-Star is hitting .218 and looks like a shell of himself at the plate.

Going into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics, Bregman only had one home run to his name. However, he would heat up during that game, blasting two homers.

Fans hope this is the start of Bregman's return to dominance at the plate, but that remains to be seen. Houston's field reporter, Julia Morales, recently joined Foul Territory TV to discuss the slugger's disappointing start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It has been really bad. The hardest part about that is how good he looked in Spring Training.We knew about all the work he was doing, moving to Phoenix to be in that area, to workout over there. He really just went all in," said Morales.

Expand Tweet

Morales stated that the hardest part of Bregman's early-season struggles was the amount of work he put in this offseason. He moved to the Phoenix area to prepare for the season and was expecting one of the best years of his career.

"It was like a switch flipped, and then the team couldn't get going, and so it was magnified," said Morales.

Morales also said the state of the team has not helped Bregman's situation either. However, he has been one of the reasons for the team's rough start.

Is Alex Bregman's hot streak a sign of what's to come for the Astros?

Houston Astros - Alex Bregman (Image via USA Today)

Alex Bregman finished Monday's game against the Athletics going 3-for3 with two home runs and four runs batted in. This was a great response after he was moved from the four-hole to batting sixth in the Astros' lineup.

Expand Tweet

Looking back at his last five games, Bregman has started to get it together. He is currently on a five-game hit streak while holding down a .400 average.

For somebody as good as Bregman is with the bat, it is hard to keep him down all year long. Do not be surprised if he goes on a tear here and rebuilds his confidence.

Another player that seems to be getting over their early-season slump is Jose Abreu. While he was sent down to the minors, he is doing well at Houston's complex.

While things are clicking for Abreu, the team has not offered a timetable for his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback