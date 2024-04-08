"It was a little bit too much" - Miguel Rojas calls out playing conditions after Dodgers' defeat to Cubs in rain-delayed game

Los Angeles Dodgers lost their first series of the 2024 MLB season after the Chicago Cubs got the better of Dave Roberts' team in a one-sided game affected by inclement weather on Sunday.

The game was interrupted with the Cubs leading by six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. It resumed after almost three hours as the Dodgers hoped for a comeback after the lengthy break.

However, the playing conditions were severely hampered by the rain, and it showed as the Dodgers committed three errors. Third baseman Miguel Rojos, who was culpable for one of the errors, didn't seem too happy with the conditions, as he felt it was 'too much' for the players to take.

"I think it was a little bit too much. For the sake of players health, we're not trying to just get the game in, we're trying to play 162 games, get through the season and be strong later in the year. No excuses, they played better baseball than us today."

Although Rojas maintained that the Cubs were the better team on the day, he felt that the game could have been later keeping in mind the safety of the players due to wet conditions due to rain.

“I’m not saying that’s why I make an error or anything like that. Everybody can see it. That’s not the best condition. I feel like sometimes, just to try to get the game in in five innings is not the right way to do it. We could’ve played it out later like we did.”

Dodgers' pitching inconsistency gets exposed in series loss to Cubs

The Cubs made a quick start to the game after Michael Busch's three-run double in the bottom of the first inning with the bases loaded. Gavin Stone, who has been part of the rotation in the absence of Walker Buehler, failed to impress on his second start.

Stone conceded four hits and five runs in three innings from the mound with a 4.50 ERA. Veteran closer Ryan Yarbrough conceded a solo home run against former Dodger Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs took an 8-0 lead in the sixth inning and eventually won the game comfortably.

