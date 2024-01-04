"It’ll be a big spring for him" - MLB insider suggests Gavin Lux will 'likely' be Dodgers' starting shortstop next season

In the upcoming 2024 season, several eyes will be on Gavin Lux. The 26-year-old had a major setback last year due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear during spring training. His season was over as a result, and a comeback is now on the horizon.

MLB insider Juan Toribo suggests that Lux is feeling healthier and is on track to claim his spot as the starting shortstop for the Dodgers:

“Lux is feeling healthier and has been working out at Dodger Stadium all winter. The key for him this spring will be showing that he can move laterally into the holes to make plays on the surgically repaired knee. It’ll be a big spring for Lux, as the Dodgers will likely go into the season with the 26-year-old as their starting shortstop.”

Lux will showcase his lateral movement and agility, particularly improvements in his surgically repaired knee. He is physically healthier and looks mentally prepared for the challenges ahead. Dodgers are optimistic about Lux’s ability to regain his best form.

Gavin Lux’s journey so far

Gavin Lux was drafted in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Dodgers. He was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2019, which interested baseball enthusiasts. He made his MLB debut that same year.

LA Dodgers Gavin Lux

In his initial years, he faced a few challenges adjusting to play at second base while Corey Seager and Trea Turner were fixed at shortstop.

It wasn’t until 2022 that Lux found his place, becoming a key contributor for the Dodgers. He showcased significant improvements, slashing an impressive .276/.346/.745.

As the Dodgers gear up for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Lux during the spring training. If he does replicate his 2022 offensive performance, the Dodgers may witness the re-emergence of a true star.

