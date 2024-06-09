"It would be a lot of fun" - Bryce Harper vies for in-season tournament in London amid eventful series against Mets

Bryce Harper is enjoying his trip across the pond. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar is not only playing well but has also been happy about playing in front of international fans. He believes it would be great for baseball if the league adopted an in-season tournament in London. This would provide far more than just one series for local fans.

After telling Fox News that he and his teammates are excited to be in London, the first baseman added:

"I wish that Major League Baseball would bring four teams over here, make it a round-robin, and stay for a week and a half or two weeks, just so U.K. baseball fans can rally around it. It’s so in and out and so quick, it would be fun to rove across the country a bit, take the trains into different places, and see all that. I think it would be a lot of fun."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This would provide some logistical challenges for the MLB, but it already has the stamp of approval of one of the league's faces.

Brandon Nimmo echoes Bryce Harper's idea

Brandon Nimmo agrees with Bryce Harper. After the slugger pitched a multi-week stay in London for all MLB teams and a tournament, the New York Mets star voiced his support for the idea.

Brandon Nimmo echoed Bryce Harper's idea

Nimmo said, via Fox News:

"Once you get acclimated to the time change, you might as well spend a couple of weeks over here and play in some different cities and go ahead and make a round-robin out of it. That would be fantastic."

He believes the hardest part about playing in London is the 24-hour acclimation and adjusting to everything. Nimmo said it would help grow the game and bring it to a global stage unlike anything else the sport has.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback